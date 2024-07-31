OSM Worldwide Shows Strength Through Significant Tech, Workforce Investments

"We have been hard at work this year investing and modernizing in a number of areas, including our technology, facilities and workforce," said Gaston Curk, CEO of OSM Worldwide. Post this

The proof is in the papers, with a host of recent recognitions for OSM's efforts:

As of 2023, OSM has graced the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing U.S. companies a staggering 13 times in 13 years

OSM has appeared on the Crain's Chicago "Fast 50" list of fastest-growing companies 12 of the past 13 years, with five-year growth of nearly 427 percent (31st in 2024)

list of largest privately-held companies (131 in 2024, an eight spot climb from the previous year) Certified as a Great Place To Work® for five straight years

Nimble Network to Maintain Success

Recently-announced U.S. Postal Service changes to where parcels are injected into their network—earlier in the process at sectional center facilities (SCFs), versus closer to the final stop at destination delivery units (DDUs)—will pose compliance and delivery issues for some shippers, but not OSM.

"We built the OSM Premium Network® for optimal deliverability and seamless adaptations," said Curk. "Because of our flexible, agile DNA, we're ready to meet the new requirements today with no ill effects on service or timing."

Technology and Automation Drive Improvements

More than ever, the barometer for best-in-class shipping is steeped in modern technology solutions. Accordingly, OSM is making significant tech investments aimed at driving the achievement of its customers' business goals.

"Our investments are all focused on enhancing the overall experience—for OSM customers, and for their consumers," said Curk. "With the right tools at everyone's disposal, it's just as easy to locate one parcel or one pallet, virtually any time."

Leading the way is a new version of the OSMART customer portal with a number of new and enhanced features, such as more robust reporting and visual analytics on shipping performance. From both mobile and desktop devices, users will be able to access and reconcile the full complement of data at play in their OSM ecosystem to better inform, adjust and account. Improved functionality and ease-of-use in the tracking process arrives in Q4 to be fire tempered during the peak shipping season, with full functionality expected in Q1 2025.

People and Facilities Form the Foundation

Continued investments in people and facilities shine a bright light on what has fueled the upward trends for OSM. Year-over-year, the workforce has grown by six percent, with a retention rate of 82 percent, which is unprecedented in the shipping industry. Additionally, more than a quarter of the team (28 percent) has been promoted from within.

OSM has also expanded their footprint in Las Vegas with a new state-of-the-art facility boasting 164,000 square feet and 22 docks.

"The new facility expands our capabilities and our capacity as a shipper, but offers more in terms of the experience for our people," said James Kelley, president of OSM Worldwide. "We designed certain amenities for our team members and our drivers to create a best-in-class logistics environment."

Just over halfway through the year and looking forward to a promising peak season for eCommerce shipping, leadership at OSM is more than optimistic for continued growth. "At its core, OSM exists to ensure our customers maintain the shortest possible delivery times, at an affordable price point, to every U.S. address," concluded Curk.

