OSM Worldwide Surpasses Expectations in 2024 Amidst Challenges in the eCommerce Shipping Industry

In addition to these advancements, OSM Worldwide is proud to announce it has been certified again as Service Organization Control Type 2 (SOC 2) compliant, a significant achievement that reinforces its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security, confidentiality and privacy for its customers' data. SOC 2 compliance ensures that OSM Worldwide's processes and systems meet rigorous industry standards developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) for data protection, providing customers with peace of mind that their sensitive information is stored and processed with the utmost care.

"We continually invest in technology and operations to drive innovation and improve shipping processes," said Gaston Curk, CEO of OSM Worldwide. "These advancements, combined with our strong network, enable us to offer our customers superior reliability and flexibility, making it easier for them to meet the growing demands of the fast-paced eCommerce industry."

The company's commitment to growth is demonstrated through significant investments in both technology and operations. For example, from 2022-2024:

OSM Worldwide increased its technology and operations investments by 33%.

Technology talent expenditures increased by 55%, reflecting a strong commitment to delivering the most innovative services.

In 2022, the company relocated from a 60,000-square-foot facility in York, Pa. , to a state-of-the-art 176,230 square foot space.

, to a state-of-the-art 176,230 square foot space. In 2024, the company relocated from a 75,000-squaret-foot facility in Las Vegas , to a state-of-the-art 164,320 square foot space.

With its OSM Premium Network, SOC 2 compliance, continued focus on innovation and consultative approach, OSM Worldwide is well-prepared to offer customers superior shipping solutions that enhance their business in 2025 and beyond.

About OSM Worldwide

OSM Worldwide is a nationwide eCommerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) parcel expeditor offering two- to five-day delivery for 98% of all shipments. OSM harnesses the power of its signature OSM Premium Network® to optimize middle-mile processes. Through advanced technology, streamlined transportation routes and a strategic last-mile partnership, packages are delivered quickly, reliably and cost-effectively. Ranked among the fastest-growing companies on the Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 List for over a decade (#31 in 2024), as well as the Inc. 5000 list for 14 consecutive years (#4,439 in 2024), OSM builds client relationships that last. Their consultative approach emphasizes partnership and collaborative decision-making, driving mutual growth and success. Headquartered in Glendale Heights, Ill., with facilities in Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas, and York, Pa., OSM Worldwide is dedicated to delivering more for clients. For more information, please visit osmworldwide.com.

