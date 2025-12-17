Osmia Finalizes Name Change from "Osmia Organics" to "Osmia Skincare"

"This rebrand honors the roots of Osmia while reflecting the clarity and momentum we've gained over the past 13 years. It's a visual evolution that mirrors the way we formulate, educate, and care—always with intention, intelligence, and integrity." — Dr. Sarah Villafranco, Founder & CEO Post this

Osmia, an established pioneer in clean beauty, today announced the completion of its transition from "Osmia Organics" to "Osmia Skincare." The legal name change was filed in 2024, and the company has now finished updating the brand name across all packaging, digital platforms, retail partners, and internal systems.

"The name 'Osmia Skincare' reflects what we've always done—focus relentlessly on skin health," said Sarah Villafranco, MD, founder and CEO. "As the clean beauty space has evolved, the word 'organics' has become noisy and, at times, confusing." Certain carefully sourced-clays and salts included in the company's products are approved for use in organic products under the USDA standard, but they are not themselves certified organic materials and their use reduces the organic percentage listed for relevant products. "We are careful in the use of language throughout our communication, just as we are considerate in sourcing our ingredients and aware of the nuances of regulations and real world impacts. Our new name puts the emphasis where it belongs: on clinically thoughtful skincare made with high-quality, naturally-derived ingredients and a deep respect for human and environmental health."

New Name, Same Heart—and the Same High Standards

The shift to Osmia Skincare does not come with a change to the brand's formulations or philosophy. Many products are still meticulously crafted in small batches in Colorado, using mostly certified organic ingredients, and the brand remains a trusted resource for people managing sensitive skin and inflammatory conditions such as perioral dermatitis, acne, and eczema. "I'm trained as a physician, and I think about how ingredients will affect both the skin and the human body more broadly," added Villafranco. "That perspective guides every decision we make."

Building on This Year's Brand Refresh

Earlier this year, Osmia unveiled a bold new visual identity that mirrors the company's clinical rigor and deep connection to nature. At the center is a striking new blue hue, inspired by the expansive Colorado sky where the brand was born and still handcrafts many of its products. The color communicates clarity, performance, and confidence at every touchpoint.

A Clean Look That's Actually Clean

Osmia's packaging brings transparency to the forefront:

Every box displays the full ingredient list

A detailed "excluded ingredients" list appears on each carton so customers know what's not inside

Clear product descriptions help customers identify purpose and best use for specific skin needs

Sustainable materials with cartons made from 30% post-consumer, FSC-certified paper and printed with non-toxic inks

"With so many 'clean' claims out there, it's hard to know which brands to trust," said Villafranco. "Our new packaging is designed to give the customer confidence and relevant information quickly and clearly."

A Smarter Digital Experience

Osmia's redesigned website, osmiaskincare.com, offers an easier shopping experience and access to over 150 educational blog posts on skin health, ingredients, mindfulness, and lifestyle, continuing the brand's long-standing role as a clear, compassionate, well-informed educator in the skincare space.

Why the Name Change Matters

Clarity for customers, putting skin health front and center.

Consistency across channels, aligning packaging, retail, and digital presence with Osmia's core expertise.

Future-ready, supporting ongoing product innovation, clinical storytelling, and education.

"Our goal was to honor where we've been and make it even easier to understand where we're going," said Villafranco. "We're still here, still helping people find healthier, happier skin, and still doing things the Osmia way—intentionally, intelligently, and always with integrity."

Discover the new Osmia at: www.osmiaskincare.com

About Osmia Skincare

Founded in Carbondale, Colorado, Osmia Skincare is one of the original voices in clean beauty. Guided by medical expertise and a reverence for nature, Osmia formulates high-performance products—many still crafted in small batches at the brand's headquarters in Colorado—with premium, naturally-derived and/or certified-organic ingredients. The brand is especially loved by people with sensitive or reactive skin and those navigating conditions like perioral dermatitis, acne, and eczema. Learn more at www.osmiaskincare.com.

