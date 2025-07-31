Osmia Skincare, Established Clean Beauty Pioneer, Reveals Bold New Look After 13 Years

"This rebrand honors the roots of Osmia while reflecting the clarity and momentum we've gained over the past 13 years," said Villafranco. "It's a visual evolution that mirrors the way we formulate, educate, and support our customers—with intention, intelligence, and integrity." Post this

A Clean Look That's Actually Clean

Osmia's new packaging design makes transparency literal:

Every box clearly displays the full ingredient list.

A detailed "excluded ingredients" list appears on each carton, so customers know exactly what's not inside.

New descriptions help clarify each product's purpose and how it supports specific skin needs.

Plus, the updated cartons are made from 30% post-consumer, FSC-certified paper using non-toxic inks, affirming Osmia's ongoing sustainability efforts.

"With so many 'clean' brands out there, it's hard to know what clean actually means," said Osmia founder, Dr. Sarah Villafranco. "We hope this new design brings clarity and simplicity for the consumer holding one of our boxes in her hand."

New Look, Same Heart

While the visuals have evolved, Osmia's doctor-formulated products remain untouched. Many are still meticulously crafted in small batches in Colorado using premium, naturally-derived ingredients. The brand remains especially loved by those struggling with sensitive skin, inflammatory conditions, and ingredient overload.

The redesigned website (osmiaskincare.com) also offers a smoother experience, with intuitive navigation and access to over 150 educational blog posts covering skin health, ingredients, mindfulness, and a wellness-oriented lifestyle.

