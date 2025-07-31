Osmia Skincare, Established Clean Beauty Pioneer, Reveals Bold New Look After 13 Years

Osmia, one of the early voices in clean beauty, is unveiling a new visual identity that reflects the brand's clinical expertise, deep connection to nature, and unshakable commitment to skin health.
CARBONDALE, Colo., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After 13 years of guiding customers through conditions like perioral dermatitis, acne, and eczema, Osmia's new look brings clarity and confidence to every product touchpoint. At the heart of the redesign is a striking new blue hue, inspired by the vast Colorado sky where the brand was born and still handcrafts most of their products. But the color runs deeper than aesthetics—it signals clinical performance, medical expertise, and a brand philosophy that's far more than skin deep.
"In a space where more and more 'experts' have less and less true expertise, we wanted our packaging to represent the level of education, research, and discernment behind each Osmia product," said Sarah Villafranco, MD, founder and CEO. "I'm trained as a physician, and I think about how ingredients will affect the skin—but also how they could impact the human body more broadly."
A Clean Look That's Actually Clean
Osmia's new packaging design makes transparency literal:
- Every box clearly displays the full ingredient list.
- A detailed "excluded ingredients" list appears on each carton, so customers know exactly what's not inside.
- New descriptions help clarify each product's purpose and how it supports specific skin needs.
Plus, the updated cartons are made from 30% post-consumer, FSC-certified paper using non-toxic inks, affirming Osmia's ongoing sustainability efforts.
"With so many 'clean' brands out there, it's hard to know what clean actually means," said Osmia founder, Dr. Sarah Villafranco. "We hope this new design brings clarity and simplicity for the consumer holding one of our boxes in her hand."
New Look, Same Heart
While the visuals have evolved, Osmia's doctor-formulated products remain untouched. Many are still meticulously crafted in small batches in Colorado using premium, naturally-derived ingredients. The brand remains especially loved by those struggling with sensitive skin, inflammatory conditions, and ingredient overload.
The redesigned website (osmiaskincare.com) also offers a smoother experience, with intuitive navigation and access to over 150 educational blog posts covering skin health, ingredients, mindfulness, and a wellness-oriented lifestyle.
