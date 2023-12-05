Osmind Announces Virtual 2023 Breakthrough Mental Health Treatment Forum to Advance Mental Health Research, Treatment, and Community

Starting today, mental health clinicians, practice owners, and researchers have free access to sessions led by the nation's foremost mental health clinicians driving breakthrough medicine

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Osmind, the public benefit corporation helping clinicians and researchers advance life-saving mental health treatment, today announced its inaugural Breakthrough Mental Health Treatment Forum is now open to virtual attendees. Sessions will focus on mental health treatment research, how to build a successful practice, and the value of community in delivering care. The forum brings together psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, psychotherapists, scientists, clinicians, mental health practice leaders and administrators, and academics all dedicated to advancing therapeutic options for people facing severe and treatment-resistant mental illness.

"The mental health crisis continues to grow, yet critical advancements in psychiatric treatment are lagging behind," said Lucia Huang, co-founder and CEO of Osmind. "This forum is a unique space for those on the leading edge of novel therapeutic care to hear from leaders driving future innovations on the frontlines of breakthrough mental health care, helping more patients access effective care, and supporting future collaborations."

The three-day forum will run from Tuesday, December 5 through Thursday, December 7. Content is available asynchronously. Register here to gain immediate access to day one content.

Session Overview

The Current and Future State of Mental Health and Research

Available starting at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET, Tuesday, December 5, 2023

This session delivers a deep dive into the evolving landscape of psychiatry, including the future applications of precision psychiatry, big data, patient-centered care, and novel treatment modalities such as psychedelics, TMS, and ketamine. Speakers include:

Tobias Marton , MD - Chief Medical Officer at Mindful Health Solutions

, MD - Chief Medical Officer at Mindful Health Solutions Christy Duan, MD - Clinical Assistant Professor, NYU Grossman School of Medicine & private practice psychiatrist

David Feifel , MD, PhD - Founder and President at Kadima Neuropsychiatry Institute

Starting a Successful Mental Health Practice

Available starting at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET, Tuesday, December 6, 2023

This session is designed to empower more clinicians to pioneer and expand private practices, helping improve access to care for patients. Explore best practices for running a business that combats professional burnout and carves out a unique niche that resonates with your values and the needs of your patients. Speakers include:

Kristin Budde , MD - Co-Founder of Cerebella and Psychiatrist at the Ellenhorn PACT program

, MD - Co-Founder of Cerebella and Psychiatrist at the Ellenhorn PACT program Erick Sheftic , MD - Co-Founder at Accelerated Psychiatry

, MD - Co-Founder at Accelerated Psychiatry Raghu Appasssani, MD - Integrative Psychiatrist & Psychotherapist at Appasani MD

The Power of Community

Available starting at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET, Thursday, December 7, 2023

Professional community is a key component for practitioners and practices that deliver mental health treatments. This session delivers insights into professional growth and supporting patient care through community engagement, in part, building off of the Osmind Community Advisory Board and Osmind Practice Community made up of 800+ members. Speakers include:

Awais Aftab , MD - Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Case Western Reserve University

, MD - Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Charles Miller , CRNA - Founder and CMO at Scenic City Neurotherapy

, CRNA - Founder and CMO at Scenic City Neurotherapy Andrew Penn , MS, PMHNP - Clinical Professor at UC San Francisco, School of Nursing

, MS, PMHNP - Clinical Professor at UC San Francisco, School of Nursing Michael Banov , MD - Medical Director of Psych Atlanta

"The community is a valuable resource for people interested in private practice, those with questions about the logistics of it, and those seeking guidance on applying existing research evidence to their clinical practice," said Dr. Aftab. "It helps them translate available scientific information and protocols into actionable steps they can implement in the real world."

Osmind is used by hundreds of leading mental health practices across the U.S. It is the most comprehensive EHR platform designed for psychiatry, focused on advancing evidence-based mental health treatments to increase access to care. For more information about the Osmind platform for mental health clinicians, please visit www.osmind.org.

About Osmind

Osmind is a San Francisco–based public benefit corporation led by scientists, technologists, and psychiatrists to advance new evidence-generating medicine that helps people living with moderate to severe mental health conditions. For more information, please visit www.osmind.org.

