Osmolality Analysis in Bioprocessing: From Theory to Practice, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

There is also a particular interest in the bioprocess conditions that can be used to control the biochemical structure and the post-translational modifications of glycoproteins and hence the quality of biopharmaceuticals. Post this

Osmolality is routinely used in the Cell Technology group as a QC tool, similar to the routine application in the biopharma industry. However, osmolality is applied as an experimental measurement to correlate with IgG production, nutrient depletion studies and bioprocessing applications.

In this webinar, the featured speaker will describe the impact of osmolality assessment in correlation with IgG production when examining the effect of plant protein hydrolysates as additives, in a media development project. When examining the effect of changing media composition to affect IgG glycosylation, osmolality was tracked and correlated with growth and productivity.

In the investigation into the recoverability of cells at various stages of nutrient depletion, osmolality measurements were utilized to correlate the suitability of culture conditions in 're-fed' media, vs. controls of complete media. These preliminary investigations are in the process of being scaled up to the bioreactor level (bench scale) where osmolality validation will be used on samples taken in at-line process analytical technology (PAT) instrumentation development.

Join this webinar to gain insights into osmolality in correlation with IgG production in a media development project.

Join Dr. James Flynn, Research Scientist, National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT); and Kendal Studd, Field Application Specialist, Advanced Instruments, for the live webinar on Friday, November 17, 2023, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Osmolality Analysis in Bioprocessing: From Theory to Practice.

