OSNexus Achieves DCIG's TOP 5 Award for Enterprise SDS Block Storage Solutions for 2025-2026

"Through partnerships with Supermicro and Seagate we've worked together to deliver turn-key appliances to make deployment of new systems leveraging the latest technologies easier than ever," said Steven Umbehocker, CEO of OSNexus. Post this

"Software-defined storage (SDS) block storage solutions have come of age as they offer multiple proof points that demonstrate their enterprise levels of interoperability, performance, and support," said DCIG CEO and Principal Analyst, Jerome Wendt. "Adopting these solutions give enterprises new flexibility to simplify their storage management tasks while better positioning them to embrace today's hybrid cloud world."

OSNexus QuantaStor Block Storage feature highlights:

Broad support for public clouds and virtualized environments: Enterprises may deploy QuantaStor in any of the three major general-purpose public clouds (AWS, GCP, and Microsoft Azure.) QuantaStor's broad support for the cloud extends to supporting backup and auto-tiering to cloud object storage targets from multiple providers.





Massive scalability: QuantaStor runs on 64-bit commodity servers, or virtual machines, and scales out using either physical or virtual nodes and supports many different hardware vendors. QuantaStor virtually combines the compute and storage resources of the Storage Grid server nodes, enabling it to scale to over 100+PB per storage grid.





Multiple options to dynamically move storage pools within a QuantaStor Storage Grid: QuantaStor's high availability feature includes automatic failover and asynchronous remote replication. These features facilitate data migrations of storage pools as well as fast failovers of storage pools within a Storage Grid. QuantaStor's highly parallelized HA failover system delivers these functions.

"With the recent shake up in the hypervisor market we're seeing increased demand for QuantaStor block storage deployments," said Steven Umbehocker, CEO of OSNexus. "Through partnerships with Supermicro and Seagate we've worked together to deliver turn-key appliances to make deployment of new systems leveraging the latest technologies easier than ever."

For more information on the QuantaStor platform, visit osnexus.com. Read the 2025-26 DCIG Block Storage report with QuantaStor's solution profile here.

About OSNexus

Founded in 2010, OSNexus enables organizations to manage their storage as composable infrastructure with its QuantaStor™ industry-leading Software Defined Storage (SDS) platform. The QuantaStor platform provides scale-out file, block, and object storage on commodity hardware as an easy-to-manage storage grid solution.

QuantaStor is deployed by Fortune 500 companies, government, and major research institutions to address a broad set of storage use cases ranging from backup, archive, cloud computing, virtualization, and high-performance applications. To start designing a QuantaStor solution, see our web based design apps at osnexus.com/design. Go to osnexus.com/freetrial for Trial Edition licenses or write to us at [email protected] for more information.

Connect with OSNexus

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

© 2024 OSNexus Corporation. All rights reserved. OSNexus and QuantaStor are trademarks or registered trademarks of OSNexus Corporation. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

Media Contact

Lauren Grob, OSNexus, 206-786-8933, [email protected], https://www.osnexus.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE OSNexus