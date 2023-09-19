OSNexus Announces Auto-Configuration of Seagate® Exos® CORVAULT™ Systems

"With this release we've expanded our Seagate Exos CORVAULT integration by adding easy one-click auto-configuration via pre-set profiles which will greatly accelerate deployment times and provide greater consistency," said Steven Umbehocker, CEO of OSNexus. Tweet this

Seagate's Exos CORVAULT is a fully configured, self-healing, direct-attached storage array which combines Seagate's highest capacity enterprise disk drives with Seagate's ADAPT and Autonomous Drive Regeneration (ADR) data protection and self-healing technologies. The CORVAULT system presents logical disk groups instead of physical disks to the QuantaStor software and also implements hardware-based erasure coding data protection, which reduces the server CPU resources needed to run QuantaStor by 50% as compared with using JBODs.

QuantaStor uses the CORVAULT's built-in VelosCT™ ASIC-based ADAPT erasure coding to enable faster system performance and simplified maintenance with faster drive rebuilds within each CORVAULT storage array, eliminating east/west network disk rebuild traffic resulting in less backend system pressure. QuantaStor implements a second layer of erasure coding between CORVAULT systems, significantly increasing system data durability up to 14 9's.

"Integration and automation of the Seagate Exos CORVAULT systems provides a unique solution to scaling with two-layers of erasure-coding and this is key to enabling customers to deploy clusters in the 100PB-200PB and beyond as Seagate continues to increase per platter densities," said Steven Umbehocker, CEO of OSNexus. "With this release we've expanded our Seagate Exos CORVAULT integration by adding easy one-click auto-configuration via pre-set profiles which will greatly accelerate deployment times and provide greater consistency."

QuantaStor's management and auto-configuration of Seagate CORVAULT units covers the entire line from the 4U106 based Corvault to the new 5U84 Corvault that fits within standard rack depth.

For more information, visit osnexus.com/seagate or seagate.com/solutions/osnexus.

About QuantaStor

OSNexus QuantaStor enables organizations to replace traditional SAN/NAS systems with standard servers to deliver robust, reliable, and highly scalable object, file, and block storage solutions that are easy to manage. To start designing a QuantaStor solution, see our web based design apps at osnexus.com/design. Go to osnexus.com/freetrial for Trial Edition licenses or write to us at [email protected] for more information.

About OSNexus

Founded in 2010, OSNexus enables organizations to manage their storage as composable infrastructure with its QuantaStor™ industry-leading Software Defined Storage (SDS) platform. The QuantaStor platform provides scale-out file, block, and object storage on commodity hardware as an easy-to-manage storage grid solution.

QuantaStor, is deployed by Fortune 500 companies, government, and major research institutions to address a broad set of storage use cases ranging from backup, archive, cloud computing, virtualization, and high-performance applications.

