OSNexus Announces QuantaStor 6.2 with Veeam SOSAPI Integration, Advanced Load Balancer, and Updated Remote Replication Reporting

A list of highlights for QuantaStor 6.2 is below:

Seagate® Exos® CORVAULT™ Monitoring & Management - Easy one-click complete auto-configuration of CORVAULT systems enabling ultra simple expansion of QuantaStor scale-up and scale-out clusters with Seagate CORVAULT systems.

Veeam SOSAPI Integration - Optimizes interaction with S3 object storage repositories in Veeam Backup & Replication.

Advanced Load Balancer - New load balancer for RGW / S3 gateway for SigV4 support.

Advanced Remote Replication Reporting - Graphing and greater detail of grid-wide replication activities now easily monitored via periodic reports received via email.

Time-based One-Time Password (2FA) - QuantaStor now supports adding two-factor authentication thereby providing an easy way for IT organizations to further protect their storage grids via TOTP authentication.

About QuantaStor

OSNexus QuantaStor enables organizations to replace traditional file, block and object storage systems with standard x64 servers to deliver robust, reliable, and highly scalable object, file, and block storage solutions that are easy to deploy and maintain. To start designing a QuantaStor solution, see our web based design apps at osnexus.com/design. Go to osnexus.com/freetrial for Trial Edition licenses or write to us at [email protected] for more information.

About OSNexus

Founded in 2010, OSNexus enables organizations to manage their storage as composable infrastructure with its QuantaStor™ industry-leading Software Defined Storage (SDS) platform. The QuantaStor platform provides scale-out file, block, and object storage on commodity hardware as an easy-to-manage storage grid solution.

QuantaStor, is deployed by Fortune 500 companies, government, and major research institutions to address a broad set of storage use cases ranging from backup, archive, cloud computing, virtualization, and high-performance applications.

