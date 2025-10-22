Oso Electric Equipment Acquires Electric Sheep Robotics, Accelerating the Future of Autonomous Outdoor Work

Oso Electric Equipment (osoelectric.com), a leader in electrifying commercial outdoor power equipment, today announced the acquisition of Electric Sheep Robotics (sheeprobotics.ai), the pioneering force in AI-driven autonomous landscaping solutions.
IRVING, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oso Electric Equipment (osoelectric.com), a leader in electrifying commercial outdoor power equipment, today announced the acquisition of Electric Sheep Robotics (sheeprobotics.ai), the pioneering force in AI-driven autonomous landscaping solutions. This merger unites Oso's robust electric powertrain technology with Electric Sheep's cutting-edge robotics and machine learning expertise, propelling the industry toward a greener, smarter era of outdoor work that redefines efficiency, sustainability, and innovation.
Building on their partnership earlier this year, which introduced a 21-inch Commercial Electric Smart Lawn Mower supercharged by Electric Sheep's AI platform, this acquisition marks a bold leap forward. Together, the combined entity will expand access to zero-emission, autonomous outdoor power equipment designed for the toughest commercial environments, from sprawling properties to GPS-denied tight urban spaces. With deployments already underway in Texas and California, the future holds endless possibilities: seamless AI integration for adaptive, hands-free operations; reduced labor costs and carbon footprints; and scalable solutions that empower landscapers and other outdoor workers to focus on growth, not grunt work.
"This acquisition is a launchpad for revolutionizing the outdoor work ecosystem," said Nag Rao, CEO of Oso Electric Equipment. "Electric Sheep's visionary AI technology fused with our commercial-grade electric equipment opens doors to new possibilities. We're creating quieter, cleaner communities and tools that think, adapt, and thrive alongside their users."
Nag Murty, CEO and Founder of Electric Sheep Robotics, echoed the excitement: "In combination with Oso's state of the art EV technology, our AI engine now rides on the most reliable electric outdoor power equipment in the business. This merger supercharges our mission to automate the future of all outdoor work, spanning outdoor infrastructure, construction and maintenance, agriculture, defense, and space exploration, delivering products that are as intuitive as they are impactful. Together, we're unlocking a world where sustainability and smarts go hand in hand"
As Oso welcomes Electric Sheep into its family, the combined company is poised to lead the charge in Outdoor Power Equipment OEM innovation, fostering partnerships that push boundaries and inspire a global shift to eco-friendly automation. Expect exciting new product rollouts, expanded market reach, and collaborative workflows that make advanced tech accessible to every aspect of outdoor work
About Oso Electric Equipment
Oso Electric Equipment is at the forefront of the green revolution in outdoor power equipment, specializing in converting gas-powered machinery into high-performance electric alternatives. Through its OEM division, Oso delivers custom solutions that exceed industry standards, driving sustainability without sacrificing power.
About Electric Sheep Robotics
Founded by AI, robotics, and outdoor industry experts, Electric Sheep Robotics automates outdoor work with intuitive, field-tested technology. Now part of Oso, the team continues to blend cutting-edge innovation with real-world practicality to meet the evolving needs of all outdoor work.
Media Contact
Riley Simmons, Oso Electric Equipment, 1 8446760123, [email protected], osoelectric.com
SOURCE Oso Electric Equipment
Share this article