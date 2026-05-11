Oso Robotics Makes Strategic Investment in TOWA Industries to Redefine Electric Outdoor Work

"You can't electrify a commercial landscaping fleet without rethinking how the batteries get charged." Post this

"TOWA has been at the forefront of next-generation battery and charging solutions for the outdoor power equipment industry, and they've been solving a problem the rest of the market is only beginning to understand," said Nag Rao, Founder and CEO of Oso Robotics. "You can't electrify a commercial landscaping fleet without rethinking how the batteries get charged — overnight, on the trailer, and across an entire crew. Richard and the TOWA team have built the smartest, most scalable charging infrastructure in the industry, and we're thrilled to invest in their continued growth. Together, we're going to deliver an end-to-end electric ecosystem that commercial operators have been asking for."

TOWA's patented NoTrip™ technology has become the new standard among contractors transitioning fleets to battery power, allowing crews to charge multiple batteries simultaneously on a single standard circuit without overloading or tripping breakers — a critical capability as states like California, New York, and Washington tighten restrictions on small gas engines and noise bans taking place across the country. TOWA Industries is the only manufacturer to accomplish proprietary active load balancing technology for operators to maximize the amount of energy with minimal to no human intervention.

"Oso is building the most reliable commercial electric equipment on the market, and they share our conviction that charging infrastructure is the linchpin of the entire transition," said Richard Ogawa, Co-Founder and CEO of TOWA Industries. "This investment gives us the resources and the strategic alignment to accelerate our roadmap, expand into new markets, and deliver integrated power solutions that work seamlessly with the equipment crews are already running. We couldn't ask for a better partner than Nag and the Oso team. The future of outdoor work is electric, autonomous, and intelligently powered — and we intend to lead it together."

About Oso Robotics

Oso Robotics is a leader in AI-driven electric commercial outdoor power equipment. The company designs and manufactures commercial-grade electric mowers, power platforms, and OEM technology solutions for intelligent outdoor equipment, helping landscape professionals and fleet operators reduce fuel costs, lower emissions, and modernize their operations. Following its 2025 acquisition of Electric Sheep Robotics, Oso integrates advanced AI and autonomy into its full lineup of electric equipment. Learn more at osorobotics.ai.

About TOWA Industries

TOWA Industries, Inc. is the pioneer of the Power Management category for the outdoor power equipment industry. Co-founded by Richard Ogawa and Ron Silorio, TOWA designs and manufactures commercial smart charging and mobile battery power systems — including the PDM™ Power Distribution Manager, PowerVault™ lockable charging cabinets, and BPS™ Mobile Battery Power Stations — technology that enables landscaping fleets, contractors, municipalities, and commercial operators to electrify their operations efficiently. Learn more at towatools.com.

Media Contact

Riley Simmons, Oso Robotics Inc., 1 8446760123, [email protected], osorobotics.ai

SOURCE Oso Robotics Inc.