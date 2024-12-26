Ospitek Appoints Dr. Alexander Sah as Chief Innovation Officer

Assessment of OR efficiency can reveal the true strengths and weaknesses of a joint program. Ospitek provides the insights and important metrics you've always wanted to know - what you need to know. Post this

"To truly be your best, you need to objectively evaluate your performance," said Dr. Sah. "Assessment of OR efficiency can reveal the true strengths and weaknesses of a joint program. Ospitek provides the insights and important metrics you've always wanted to know - what you need to know."

Dr. Sah's clinical leadership includes serving as the Medical Director of the Outpatient Joint Replacement Program at Washington Outpatient Surgery Center and Co-director of the Institute for Joint Restoration in Fremont, CA. He has been instrumental in driving innovation in minimally invasive hip and knee replacements and is a past president of the Anterior Hip Foundation. His experience leading outpatient surgical programs positions him uniquely to support Ospitek in solving real-world challenges facing surgical teams today.

"Dr. Sah's reputation for driving innovation and his firsthand understanding of surgical workflows make him the perfect fit for Ospitek," said Dr. Slim Souissi, CEO of Ospitek. "His leadership will strengthen our ability to meet the evolving needs of the surgical community and further deliver on our mission to optimize the surgical experience for providers and patients alike."

Ospitek's cloud-based AIoT platform integrates real-time patient movement, milestone tracking, and communication tools to provide surgical stakeholders with actionable insights and improved visibility throughout the entire episode of care. With Dr. Sah's leadership, Ospitek is poised to deliver even greater value to surgical centers and healthcare providers.

To learn more about Ospitek and its solutions, visit www.ospitek.com

About Ospitek

Ospitek is redefining surgical care through AIoT-powered solutions that bring real-time visibility, automated surgical team synchronization, and improved efficiency to outpatient surgical workflows. By combining live patient movement tracking, intuitive communication tools, and robust surgical intelligence reporting for scheduling, staffing, patient throughput, and operating room performance, Ospitek empowers surgical teams to optimize processes, reduce delays, and enhance the patient experience.

Media Contact

Jason Momenthy, Ospitek, 1 833-677-4835, [email protected], www.ospitek.com

SOURCE Ospitek