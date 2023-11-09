Ospitek Welcomes Esteemed Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Mihir Patel as Chief Visionary Officer

Dr. Mihir Patel joins the executive team at Ospitek to steer groundbreaking developments in surgical technology and enhance patient-centric care.
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ospitek, a pioneer in IoT and AI-enhanced surgical coordination, proudly announces the latest expansion of its executive team with the appointment of Dr. Mihir Patel as Chief Visionary Officer, furthering its commitment to helping organizations with efficiency infrastructure. Dr. Patel, who refined his expertise through a prestigious fellowship in foot and ankle surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery/Cornell University, and who currently practices at OrthoIndy, brings an impactful blend of clinical insight and innovative foresight to his new role at Ospitek.
Beyond his surgical expertise, Dr. Patel is recognized for his scholarly contributions to medical literature and his service as a team physician for the Indianapolis Indians. His academic achievements include numerous publications in prestigious medical journals and presentations at national orthopedic conferences. As Chief Visionary Officer, Dr. Patel will greatly enhance Ospitek's strategic initiatives, fostering a culture of innovation in the company's technology and service offerings.
"Joining Ospitek is an honor in this capacity and an extraordinary opportunity to drive change in the field of surgical coordination," Dr. Patel remarked. "As Chief Visionary Officer, I am ready to support Ospitek's groundbreaking advancements, with a vision to transform operations in surgical centers, revolutionize staff workflows, and redefine standards of care by focusing on the patient and the family's journey."
Dr. Patel's role as Chief Visionary Officer will focus on advancing Ospitek's technological forefront, ensuring the VIEW platform remains the epitome of excellence in enhancing surgical workflows and patient outcomes. His expertise in orthopedics and passion for technological innovation will play a crucial role in setting new benchmarks for surgical care and coordination.
Dr. Slim Souissi, CEO of Ospitek, welcomed Dr. Patel's appointment with great enthusiasm, stating, "Dr. Patel's esteemed experience as an orthopedic surgeon and his forward-thinking approach to medical technology make him the perfect fit for the role of Chief Visionary Officer. His guidance will be instrumental in driving the next phase of growth for Ospitek."
Ospitek is set to continue its trajectory as a leader in outpatient surgery innovation with Dr. Patel's strategic vision shaping its future developments. The integration of Dr. Patel's clinical insights and foresight into technological trends will empower Ospitek to further revolutionize the surgical coordination landscape, enhancing the overall quality of patient care.
About Ospitek:
Ospitek, a leader in innovative outpatient surgery solutions, revolutionizes patient care with its advanced VIEW platform. Utilizing IoT (Internet of Things) and AI technologies, VIEW effortlessly integrates into the daily operations of outpatient surgery centers and hospitals, delivering real-time, interoperable visualization and communication tools. This integration not only improves the experiences of patients, staff, and family members but also significantly enhances surgical efficiency.
Setting itself apart from conventional offerings, Ospitek uniquely combines the physical movement of patients with an automated, digitized live visualization experience, promoting precise coordination and better patient outcomes. With its modular design, the VIEW platform synchronizes surgical team workflows across the entire patient pathway. Ospitek is at the forefront of outpatient surgery innovation, continually transforming the healthcare landscape with its cutting-edge solutions.
