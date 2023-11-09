Ospitek Welcomes Esteemed Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Mihir Patel as Chief Visionary Officer

As Chief Visionary Officer, I am ready to support Ospitek's groundbreaking advancements, with a vision to transform operations in surgical centers, revolutionize staff workflows, and redefine standards of care by focusing on the patient and the family's journey. Post this

"Joining Ospitek is an honor in this capacity and an extraordinary opportunity to drive change in the field of surgical coordination," Dr. Patel remarked. "As Chief Visionary Officer, I am ready to support Ospitek's groundbreaking advancements, with a vision to transform operations in surgical centers, revolutionize staff workflows, and redefine standards of care by focusing on the patient and the family's journey."

Dr. Patel's role as Chief Visionary Officer will focus on advancing Ospitek's technological forefront, ensuring the VIEW platform remains the epitome of excellence in enhancing surgical workflows and patient outcomes. His expertise in orthopedics and passion for technological innovation will play a crucial role in setting new benchmarks for surgical care and coordination.

Dr. Slim Souissi, CEO of Ospitek, welcomed Dr. Patel's appointment with great enthusiasm, stating, "Dr. Patel's esteemed experience as an orthopedic surgeon and his forward-thinking approach to medical technology make him the perfect fit for the role of Chief Visionary Officer. His guidance will be instrumental in driving the next phase of growth for Ospitek."

Ospitek is set to continue its trajectory as a leader in outpatient surgery innovation with Dr. Patel's strategic vision shaping its future developments. The integration of Dr. Patel's clinical insights and foresight into technological trends will empower Ospitek to further revolutionize the surgical coordination landscape, enhancing the overall quality of patient care.

About Ospitek:

Ospitek, a leader in innovative outpatient surgery solutions, revolutionizes patient care with its advanced VIEW platform. Utilizing IoT (Internet of Things) and AI technologies, VIEW effortlessly integrates into the daily operations of outpatient surgery centers and hospitals, delivering real-time, interoperable visualization and communication tools. This integration not only improves the experiences of patients, staff, and family members but also significantly enhances surgical efficiency.

Setting itself apart from conventional offerings, Ospitek uniquely combines the physical movement of patients with an automated, digitized live visualization experience, promoting precise coordination and better patient outcomes. With its modular design, the VIEW platform synchronizes surgical team workflows across the entire patient pathway. Ospitek is at the forefront of outpatient surgery innovation, continually transforming the healthcare landscape with its cutting-edge solutions.

For more information on Ospitek, or to schedule a live demo, please visit www.ospitek.com

Media Contact

Jason Momenthy, Ospitek, 1 650-769-7619, [email protected], www.ospitek.com

SOURCE Ospitek