Oswego Health Partners with INFINITT North America to Pioneer Digital Pathology Transformation

Oswego Health, the nonprofit healthcare system serving Central New York, is taking a bold leap in its commitment to innovation: the complete digitization of pathology services at Oswego Hospital. This first installment of a three-part series explores how a community hospital, embedded within a broader system of care, is challenging expectations for rural healthcare — leveraging technology to bring the benefits of digital pathology to an entire region.
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While much of the spotlight falls on Oswego Hospital's transformation, this is just one example of how the Oswego Health system is investing in technology to benefit every patient it serves. "Digitizing our pathology lab wasn't just about adopting new technology—it was about creating a sustainable future for our staff and our patients," said David Ruel, VP of Ancillary Services at Oswego Health. "By enabling our team to work remotely and easily collaborate with experts from other organizations, we're not only overcoming staffing challenges but also ensuring our entire community has access to the highest level of care. This journey has taught us a lot about what's possible — not only for our hospital, but for all of Oswego Health."
The project, which began nearly a year ago, was never a simple plug-and-play affair. "At INFINITT, we approach every partnership as a true collaboration," said David Smarro, CEO and President of INFINITT North America. "Our goal isn't just to install software and walk away. We work closely with each organization to create solutions that fit their unique needs and circumstances. Oswego Health's vision and willingness to innovate have made this project especially rewarding, and together we're proving that size is no barrier to delivering world-class care."
With digital pathology soon becoming a reality at Oswego Hospital, the benefits ripple throughout the entire Oswego Health system — from outpatient centers to home healthcare and skilled nursing. The team will be able to remotely review and share cases, consult with outside experts, and offer their community access to advanced diagnostics that once seemed out of reach for rural healthcare providers.
"Oswego Health may seem small," Ruel added, "but we're offering our patients the latest and greatest. That's a big deal, not just for Oswego Hospital, but for the entire region we serve."
Stay tuned for part two of our series, where we'll share insights from the implementation process and spotlight the people making this transformation possible.
About Oswego Health
The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Central New York. As a nonprofit healthcare system established in 1881, Oswego Health is proud to be one of Oswego County's largest private employers. More than 1,400 employees across 25 locations make up the Oswego Health system, which includes Oswego Hospital, a 32-bed psychiatric acute-care facility with multiple outpatient behavioral health sites, The Manor at Seneca Hill (a 120-bed skilled nursing facility), Springside at Seneca Hill (an independent retirement community), and Oswego Health Home Care — the county's only hospital-based certified home healthcare agency. The system also operates two outpatient centers, including the Fulton Medical Center and Central Square Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, imaging, and therapy services, as well as a multi-specialty medical group, Oswego Health Medical Practice. Over 300 physicians and advanced practice providers deliver a wide array of primary and specialty care across Central New York. For more information about Oswego Health, visit www.oswegohealth.org.
About INFINITT North America
INFINITT North America (INA) is a global provider of imaging IT products and services that empower healthcare providers in the delivery of value-based care. INA's RIS/PACS, Cardiology Suite, Dental PACS, and other clinical applications feature a consistent, intuitive interface and superior integration to make images and data readily accessible. By consolidating this information on a single platform, INA optimizes the quality, cost-effectiveness, safety, and timeliness of patient care. Visit infinittna.com
Media Contact
Shannon Spak, INFINITT North America, 1 877-387-6960, [email protected], https://www.infinittna.com/
SOURCE INFINITT North America
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