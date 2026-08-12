Oswego Health Partners with INFINITT North America to Pioneer Digital Pathology Transformation

The project, which began nearly a year ago, was never a simple plug-and-play affair. "At INFINITT, we approach every partnership as a true collaboration," said David Smarro, CEO and President of INFINITT North America. Post this

With digital pathology soon becoming a reality at Oswego Hospital, the benefits ripple throughout the entire Oswego Health system — from outpatient centers to home healthcare and skilled nursing. The team will be able to remotely review and share cases, consult with outside experts, and offer their community access to advanced diagnostics that once seemed out of reach for rural healthcare providers.

"Oswego Health may seem small," Ruel added, "but we're offering our patients the latest and greatest. That's a big deal, not just for Oswego Hospital, but for the entire region we serve."

Stay tuned for part two of our series, where we'll share insights from the implementation process and spotlight the people making this transformation possible.

About Oswego Health

The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Central New York. As a nonprofit healthcare system established in 1881, Oswego Health is proud to be one of Oswego County's largest private employers. More than 1,400 employees across 25 locations make up the Oswego Health system, which includes Oswego Hospital, a 32-bed psychiatric acute-care facility with multiple outpatient behavioral health sites, The Manor at Seneca Hill (a 120-bed skilled nursing facility), Springside at Seneca Hill (an independent retirement community), and Oswego Health Home Care — the county's only hospital-based certified home healthcare agency. The system also operates two outpatient centers, including the Fulton Medical Center and Central Square Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, imaging, and therapy services, as well as a multi-specialty medical group, Oswego Health Medical Practice. Over 300 physicians and advanced practice providers deliver a wide array of primary and specialty care across Central New York. For more information about Oswego Health, visit www.oswegohealth.org.

About INFINITT North America

INFINITT North America (INA) is a global provider of imaging IT products and services that empower healthcare providers in the delivery of value-based care. INA's RIS/PACS, Cardiology Suite, Dental PACS, and other clinical applications feature a consistent, intuitive interface and superior integration to make images and data readily accessible. By consolidating this information on a single platform, INA optimizes the quality, cost-effectiveness, safety, and timeliness of patient care. Visit infinittna.com

Media Contact

Shannon Spak, INFINITT North America, 1 877-387-6960, [email protected], https://www.infinittna.com/

SOURCE INFINITT North America