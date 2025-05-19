Otella Launches Detox & Soothe Facial Mist Featuring Hypochlorous Acid -- The Must-Have Skincare Essential for Spring and Summer

"At Otella, we created Detox & Soothe Facial Mist as more than just skincare, it's a moment of calm, a reset for your skin and your mindset," said Frank Fazzinga, founder of Otella. "Powered by Hypochlorous Acid, it helps soothe irritation, fight bacteria, and keep your complexion clear and calm. Post this

"At Otella, we created Detox & Soothe Facial Mist as more than just skincare, it's a moment of calm, a reset for your skin and your mindset," said Frank Fazzinga, founder of Otella. "Powered by Hypochlorous Acid, it helps soothe irritation, fight bacteria, and keep your complexion clear and calm, wherever life takes you. This mist fits into real routines and delivers real results. Whether you're heading into a meeting, hitting the gym, or just catching your breath, Detox & Soothe is a simple ritual that fits into your life and helps you create that good energy to feel your best, inside and out."

"Formulated with skin-repairing Hypochlorous Acid, it helps reduce redness, soothe irritation and remove impurities in one simple spritz. Gentle enough for daily use, yet powerful enough to support your skin's natural defense barrier, it's the perfect companion for workouts, travel, long days and everything in between. Detox & Soothe is smart skincare for life on the move—and it's about to become your skin's new best friend."

HOCI, a biodegradable compound, is a game-changing ingredient loved by skincare experts and beauty influencers alike. As the powerhouse ingredient in Otella's Detox & Soothe Facial Mist, HOCl cleanses, soothes and resets the skin in a refreshing spritz.

The no-rinse, air-dry, premium mist is clinically tested for safe use on the face. It effectively cleanses and purifies sweat and oil (unique to HOCI) while reducing redness and helping to prevent breakouts. The formula is designed to be non-irritating even with frequent application and perfect for on-the-go skin refreshment.

Detox & Soothe Facial Mist is vegan, cruelty-free and fragrance-free and comes in a TSA-approved 2.7 oz. sprayer. It's ideal for travel, gym bags, camping trips, commuters and more.

For the active woman, Otella's Detox & Soothe Facial Mist and Cooling Body Sprays are the perfect pair to refresh, hydrate and reset throughout the day. Infused with soothing botanicals and powerful antioxidants, they calm, purify and replenish skin—keeping users fresh, balanced and glowing no matter where life takes them.

The Detox & Soothe Facial Mist is priced at $25. For more information, visit otellacool.com.

About Otella:

Our mission is to help you feel your best, build confidence and make positive choices every day. Life is full of challenges, and sometimes we all need a little support to rise above them.

We created Otella to empower them—and everyone seeking balance and motivation—with products designed to uplift, inspire, and fuel good energy.

At Otella, we are more than just a wellness brand—we are a motivational care company dedicated to your well-being.

Media Contact

Leah Cybulski, ChicExecs PR, 7084268730, [email protected], https://otellacool.com/

SOURCE Otella