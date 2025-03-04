Othersphere Achieves Sustainability Partner designation in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

"The Google Cloud Ready - Sustainability designation furthers our mission to accelerate deployment of high-performance, sustainable infrastructure. This includes data center coverage, where Google Cloud is enabling our users to scale the future of compute," said Robert Murphy, CEO of Othersphere. Post this

Othersphere Explorer is an enterprise software tool which accelerates deployment of sustainable industrial infrastructure by: 1) lowering development costs, 2) improving project fundamentals, and 3) accelerating investment into zero / low greenhouse gas (GHG) technologies. This tool was launched in 2024 with initial coverage for hydrogen, with multi-sectoral expansion in 2025 beginning with data centers.

Explorer is powered by the underlying Othersphere platform, which uses applied artificial intelligence (AI) built on Google Cloud infrastructure to model billions of potential projects across millions of locations—revealing optimal infrastructure project locations where: 1) economics are best, 2) emissions lowest, and 3) projects will be a beneficial fit with local surroundings. As users evaluate opportunities at each location, the Explorer tool recommends project design and offtakers using bottom-up production, transport, and demand modeling. This includes detailed system optimization analysis, all of which can be based on standard Othersphere models or those provided by users.

New solutions in the Google Cloud Ready - Sustainability partner program help customers achieve sustainable commercial growth. Partners with this designation deliver solutions that reduce carbon emissions and improve overall operational performance and sustainability.

Google Cloud Ready for Sustainability is part of the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program, designed to maximize Google Cloud partners' success across business models, customer requirements, success metrics, and strategic priorities. Google Cloud Marketplace Sustainability Hub provides customers with easy access to validated sustainability solutions and will showcase Google Cloud Ready for Sustainability solutions.

Othersphere accelerates deployment of high performance, sustainable industrial infrastructure. This search engine for sustainable infrastructure is driven by vast amounts of consolidated global data, and billions of bottom-up project models, across millions of individual locations. Spun out from Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy, Othersphere enables infrastructure stakeholders such as project developers, OEMs, financiers, and operators to reduce costs, accelerate action, and improve asset performance. Visit www.othersphere.io to learn more.

