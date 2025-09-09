Othersphere joins Google's AI for Energy program to accelerate report-based products fusing generative AI with Othersphere platform data

"By combining Othersphere's data and asset modeling with generative AI, we're giving infrastructure decision-makers something they've never had before: instant, reliable insight at the scale of the global market," said Robert Murphy, CEO of Othersphere. Post this

Key Highlights

Othersphere's upcoming report-based offerings will fuse globally indexed location fundamentals—encompassing economic, environmental, and human system variables—with generative AI, dramatically accelerating project or investment ideation, due diligence, and design.

A showcase example of this technology fusion is the Othersphere Data Center Atlas: a unique, living document that evaluates thousands of data center locations worldwide on the basis of core fundamentals using highly structured data drawn from the Othersphere platform, then augments those insights with curated AI-generated commentary to add narrative and context.

These AI-enhanced reports will be available at multiple levels—ranging from individual site/asset insights to aggregated portfolio-level analyses—empowering developers, OEMs, financiers, and other infrastructure stakeholders to test concepts and make smart decisions more quickly.

This collaboration with Google will enhance Othersphere's ability to help users execute on their operating or investment theses, combining the power of the underlying Othersphere platform with the flexibility of generative AI tools.

"By combining Othersphere's data and asset modeling with generative AI, we're giving infrastructure decision-makers something they've never had before: instant, reliable insight at the scale of the global market," said Robert Murphy, CEO of Othersphere.

Market Impact

These reports will be available on a standalone, targeted basis, and will also be integrated into Othersphere's Explorer software products. By layering narrative-level synthesis atop rigorous global data and detailed modeling, Othersphere enables:

Faster decision-making: Users can respond more quickly and effectively to infrastructure opportunities, whether evaluating individual sites or asset portfolios.

Scalable insight delivery: Analysis contained within Explorer can now be provided on a more customized basis—across geographies and portfolios.

Broader accessibility: Automated reports open Othersphere's analytic strengths to new audiences and users, who will be better supported with site-by-site or company-by-company deliverables.

About Othersphere

Othersphere accelerates deployment of high-performance industrial infrastructure. This search engine for sustainable infrastructure is driven by vast amounts of consolidated global data, and billions of bottom-up project models, across millions of individual locations. Backed by Breakthrough Energy Fellows, Othersphere enables infrastructure stakeholders such as project developers, OEMs, financiers, and operators to reduce costs, accelerate action, and improve long-term asset performance. Visit www.othersphere.io to learn more.

About Google AI for Energy Program

The AI for Energy program focuses on grid optimization, demand flexibility and energy solutions for customers, including utilities and commercial entities. By supporting advancements in areas such as interconnection queues and carbon-aware infrastructure, the Accelerator aims to drive innovation, sustainability, and reliability in the energy landscape. Learn more about the Google for Startups Accelerator: AI for Energy program here.

