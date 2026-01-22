Othram Achieves ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Accreditation Scope Expansion to Include Profile Comparisons Used in KinSNP® Rapid Relationship Testing

The expanded accreditation strengthens Othram's ability to perform validated SNP profile comparisons that support rapid, privacy-preserving assessments of genetic relationships.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Othram, an identity inference infrastructure company that converts biological evidence into legally defensible identity determinations at scale, today announced that the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) has expanded Othram's ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation scope to include pairwise comparison of forensic Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) profiles, as performed within Othram's KinSNP® service for law enforcement and crime laboratories.

This scope expansion builds upon Othram's existing ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation for forensic testing using SNP analysis through Massively Parallel Sequencing (MPS). With the inclusion of accredited profile comparison activities, Othram's accredited methods now encompass both the generation of forensic SNP profiles and their controlled, validated comparison for the assessment of genetic relatedness, performed in accordance with Othram's quality system and approved scope of accreditation.

KinSNP®, launched by Othram in 2021, supports the rapid assessment of potential genetic relationships between an unknown individual represented by a forensic SNP profile and specific reference individuals. The service is designed to help investigators protect privacy, reduce the number of reference samples required, and obtain results on significantly shortened timelines, often in days rather than weeks. KinSNP® includes a specialized reference collection kit that can be drop-shipped directly to agencies or individuals as needed, supporting secure sample collection and efficient case progression. KinSNP® comparisons are performed without the need for online databases or tools, and utilize validated, peer-reviewed methods.

Othram's ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation is granted by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), demonstrating compliance with internationally recognized standards for laboratory competence and quality management.

