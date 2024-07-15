Othram Achieves ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Accreditation Through ANAB for Massively Parallel Sequencing

Othram's forensic DNA testing laboratory has been accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board to the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standards for Forensic Testing and Calibration Laboratories.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Othram, the leading forensic sequencing laboratory for law enforcement, is pleased to announce that their forensic laboratory has been accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board to the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standards for Forensic Testing and Calibration Laboratories, for Single-Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) testing utilizing Massively Parallel Sequencing (MPS).

Developed by Othram, Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing® has been instrumental in solving numerous active and cold cases for local, state, and federal agencies across the United States and internationally. More forensic genetic genealogy cases have been solved with Othram FGGS® than any other method. A quality system and continued validation and deployment of these techniques are essential to ensuring the reliability and broad adoption of advanced applications of forensic genetics that serve scientific, investigative, judicial, and societal stakeholders.

"We are thrilled to offer best-in-class forensic DNA testing with the quality system that stakeholders seek," said Othram CEO David Mittelman. "Our clients can continue to benefit from the unparalleled power of FGGS® with greater confidence, while maintaining their commitment to using an accredited forensic laboratory."

The accreditation of Othram's forensic laboratory is another step towards our mission to set the standard for solving the most challenging active and cold cases, providing answers and justice for families and communities.

Othram is the world's first private DNA laboratory built specifically to apply the power of modern parallel sequencing to forensic evidence. Othram's scientists are experts at recovery, enrichment, and analysis of human DNA from trace quantities of degraded or contaminated materials. Founded in 2018, and located in The Woodlands, Texas, our team works with academic researchers, forensic scientists, medical examiners, and law enforcement agencies to achieve results when other approaches fail. Follow Othram on Twitter @OthramTech or visit Othram.com to learn how we can help you with your case. Visit dnasolves.com to learn how anyone can make a difference in helping solve the next cold case.

David Mittelman, Othram, 1 (832) 906-4247, [email protected] , https://www.othram.com

