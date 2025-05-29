Othram and CDAA to Host Cold Case Symposium for Prosecutors and Law Enforcement in California

Othram and CDAA will host the 2025 Cold Case Symposium October 27–29, 2025, at the Island Palms Hotel & Marina in San Diego, California.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Othram, an accredited forensic laboratory purpose-built to solve unsolved crimes and identify the unidentified, is partnering with the California District Attorneys Association (CDAA) to host the 2025 Cold Case Symposium. The event will take place October 27–29, 2025, at the Island Palms Hotel & Marina in San Diego, California.

This three-day training is designed for prosecutors and investigators working cold case sexual assaults and homicides, with a special emphasis on forensic DNA evidence and forensic genetic genealogy. The agenda includes practical guidance on building a cold case inventory, addressing the ethical and operational considerations of forensic genetic genealogy, and navigating the unique evidentiary challenges of prosecuting cold cases.

Featured speakers will include:

Detective Matt Hutchison , a Sunnyvale cold case investigator whose work has been profiled nationally for his dedication to solving unresolved cases.

, a cold case investigator whose work has been profiled nationally for his dedication to solving unresolved cases. Dr. Bruce Budowle , one of the world's leading experts in forensic genetics, formerly the Executive Director of the Center for Human Identification at the University of North Texas Health Science Center and currently a Scientific Advisor to Othram.

, one of the world's leading experts in forensic genetics, formerly the Executive Director of the Center for Human Identification at the and currently a Scientific Advisor to Othram. Kimberly D'Avignon, Assistant District Attorney at the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office, who played a key role in successfully prosecuting the Carla Walker case, one of the first cases that integrated forensic genetic genealogy in a jury trial.

Rob Baker, Deputy District Attorney for Santa Clara County, will serve as the symposium's technical advisor.

"Behind every unsolved case is a family waiting for answers. This symposium brings together the tools, training, and partnerships needed to move these cases forward," said Othram CEO David Mittelman. "We're proud to support CDAA and the broader law enforcement community in their mission to deliver justice."

CDAA is the largest prosecutor association in California with more than 3,500 members, including prosecutors, investigators, and victim advocates. The primary functions of the Association are to offer training and resources for prosecutors and to advocate on their behalf.

CDAA members can register directly at: https://lnkd.in/gdNBkJeE.

Non-members can contact CDAA Lead Training Consultant, Regan Steele, at [email protected], for more information.

About Othram Inc.

Othram is the world's first private DNA laboratory built specifically to apply the power of modern parallel sequencing to forensic evidence. Othram's scientists are experts at recovery, enrichment, and analysis of human DNA from trace quantities of degraded or contaminated materials. Founded in 2018, and located in The Woodlands, Texas, our team works with academic researchers, forensic scientists, medical examiners, and law enforcement agencies to achieve results when other approaches fail. Follow Othram on Twitter @OthramTech or visit Othram.com to learn how we can help you with your case. Visit dnasolves.com to learn how anyone can make a difference in helping solve the next cold case.

