Othram Announces the Appointment of Paul Holes as Forensic Investigator

Mr. Holes will lend his forensic and investigative experience to law enforcement agencies across the nation to enhance their efforts to solve active and longstanding cold cases.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Othram, the leading forensic sequencing laboratory for law enforcement, is excited to announce that Paul Holes has joined the team as a Forensic Investigator. With over 27 years of experience as a forensic scientist and cold case investigator, and a notable post-retirement career advocating for forensic genetic genealogy, Mr. Holes has been instrumental in training law enforcement and enhancing investigations with advanced forensic DNA techniques. In his new role at Othram, he will focus on leveraging this expertise to assist law enforcement agencies across the nation in resolving active and longstanding cold cases.

Paul Holes brings a wealth of experience as a forensic scientist and cold case investigator for the Contra Costa County Sheriff and District Attorney's offices, where he also served as an FBI Task Force Officer. He is renowned for his pivotal role in the identification and arrest of the Golden State Killer, Joseph DeAngelo, through forensic genetic genealogy techniques.

Since retiring from active law enforcement six years ago, Mr. Holes has become a prominent advocate for DNA technology in solving cold cases. He has participated in several media and television programs, from hosting "The DNA of Murder with Paul Holes" to appearing on "America's Most Wanted". He was also featured on NBC's Dateline, where he shared his role in solving the Carla Walker case using Othram technology. This significant case was one of the early instances where forensic genetic genealogy was successfully argued in front of a jury, setting a legal precedent for the use of this technology.

"I am thrilled to join the Othram team," said Mr. Holes. "Over the past five years, I have witnessed firsthand how Othram's advanced technologies and forensic approach have solved numerous cases, provided answers to families, and delivered justice for victims. I look forward to collaborating with investigators across the country to assist in their ongoing cases."

Othram is the world's first private DNA laboratory built specifically to apply the power of modern parallel sequencing to forensic evidence. Othram's scientists are experts at recovery, enrichment, and analysis of human DNA from trace quantities of degraded or contaminated materials. Founded in 2018, and located in The Woodlands, Texas, our team works with academic researchers, forensic scientists, medical examiners, and law enforcement agencies to achieve results when other approaches fail.

