Othram Appoints Bruce Budowle as Senior Scientific and Operational Advisor

Dr. Budowle will leverage his vast expertise to support broader adoption of new applications of forensic genetics that best serve scientific, investigative, judicial, and societal stakeholders.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Othram, the leading forensic sequencing laboratory for law enforcement, is excited to announce the appointment of Bruce Budowle as Senior Scientific and Operational Advisor. With over 40 years of experience, including 26 years at the FBI Laboratory and 13 years at the Center for Human Identification, Dr. Budowle brings a wealth of experience in methods development, validation, quality assurance, courtroom testimony, and laboratory operations. Dr. Budowle was instrumental in bringing forensic DNA typing capabilities to the forefront and continues to do so with newer techniques such as forensic genetic genealogy.

Budowle has served on various integral committees, such as the DNA Advisory Board, Scientific Group on DNA Analysis Methods, the Texas Governor's Sexual Assault Survivor's Working Group, and the Texas Forensic Science Commission. In his new role at Othram, he will focus on leveraging his vast expertise to further validate forensic methods, interact with the forensic and judicial communities, stakeholders, and the public, and support the judicial system.

"I am honored to join the Othram team," said Dr. Budowle. "While I was the Director at the Center of Human Identification, I initiated a collaboration with Othram because I shared a common vision with Dr. Mittelman and his team. It was clear that scientific exchange of significant advanced technological capabilities could further our common goal of enhancing forensic genetics/genomics to assist law enforcement and the judiciary, bring resolution and reduce trauma to the victims and survivors of crime, and serve humanitarian efforts to bring identity, dignity and respect to many of the unknown persons who have yet to be identified. Now, we have the opportunity to combine our efforts more directly, driving the necessary change that will enable answers and justice for all families."

Othram's Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing® (FGGS®) is used by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the United States and internationally to overcome forensic DNA barriers and assist in closing previously unsolvable cases as well as provide advanced tools for investigating active cases. Today, more forensic genetic genealogy cases have been solved with Othram FGGS® than any other method. Continued validation and deployment of these techniques are essential to ensuring the reliability and broad adoption of new applications of forensic genetics that serve scientific, investigative, judicial, and societal stakeholders.

About Othram Inc.

Othram is the world's first private DNA laboratory built specifically to apply the power of modern parallel sequencing to forensic evidence. Othram's scientists are experts at recovery, enrichment, and analysis of human DNA from trace quantities of degraded or contaminated materials. Founded in 2018, and located in The Woodlands, Texas, our team works with academic researchers, forensic scientists, medical examiners, and law enforcement agencies to achieve results when other approaches fail. Follow Othram on Twitter @OthramTech or visit Othram.com to learn how we can help you with your case. Visit dnasolves.com to learn how anyone can make a difference in helping solve the next cold case.

Media Contact

David Mittelman, Othram, 1 (832) 906-4247, [email protected], https://www.othram.com

SOURCE Othram