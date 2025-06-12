Othram Expands Forensic Technology Offerings to Strengthen the Infrastructure of Justice

Deployable, AI-powered software workflows, expanded commercial leadership, and global initiatives mark the next phase in Othram's mission to deliver justice for everyone, everywhere.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Othram, the leading provider of accredited genomic services, for forensic genetic genealogy (FGG) has helped law enforcement investigators solve more cases using FGG than any other organization. Through relentless innovation and improvement of laboratory and software technologies, Othram has enabled breakthroughs in thousands of cold and current investigations.

Today, Othram announced a major expansion of its business model to offer deployable workflow solutions. Originally developed in-house for its own genomic services, these solutions will allow other laboratories, agencies, and partners to leverage the same advanced capabilities that power Othram's forensic success.

"To truly deliver on our mission to empower forensics and justice for all, we need to make the capabilities we've developed accessible to others," said David Mittelman, Othram CEO. "By expanding what laboratories can analyze and the types of investigations they can support, we can increase the number of cases solved and bring more answers to those who need them most."

As part of this expansion, Othram will introduce a new line of software products. One of the first, SNPSuite, is a secure, offline desktop application designed to enable SNP-based analysis and kinship testing, without the need for internet access or external cloud infrastructure. Built on the core engine behind Othram's KinSNP® technology, SNPSuite accepts data from sequencing and microarray platforms and does not require a fixed panel of SNP markers—making it universally compatible with nearly any consumer or forensic SNP profile. It runs on commodity Windows and MacOS systems.

To support its growing commercial efforts, Othram also announced several strategic additions to its leadership team. Richard Price joins as Chief Commercial Officer, Danny Hall assumes the role of Senior Director, Commercial Operations for North America, and Nicola Oldroyd Clark has been retained as a senior advisor to support international expansion. Together, they bring decades of experience in forensics and human identification. Andrew Singer, a key member of Othram's leadership team for the past three years, has been appointed Vice President, Law Enforcement Services.

"Human capital is one of our most valuable assets," said David Mittelman, Othram CEO. "The investments we're making in people, and technology will strengthen our partnerships across the justice system and accelerate our vision for more accurate, precise, and reliable investigations. This work is essential—because delivering answers to victims and families is what ultimately matters."

