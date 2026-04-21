Othram Launches Othram Studios to Bring Real Forensic Investigations to a Global Audience

Inaugural series "Trace Identity" reaches more than 750,000 viewers and generates more than 100,000 hours of watch time across its first two episodes.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Othram today announced the launch of Othram Studios, a new media initiative focused on long-form, science-driven storytelling that brings real forensic investigations to a global audience.

Othram Studios extends Othram's identity inference platform to a broader audience, making it possible for the public to follow how identity is established from evidence using modern forensic DNA technology. Each episode documents real cases and traces the path from evidence to identification, providing a clear and transparent view into how conclusions are reached.

The studio's debut episodes have already demonstrated strong early traction. With only two episodes released in its first month, Othram Studios has reached more than 750,000 viewers and generated more than 100,000 hours of watch time, reflecting sustained engagement with long-form forensic storytelling.

"Othram was built to solve cases and deliver answers to families," said David Mittelman, Othram CEO. "Othram Studios allows us to show that process in a way that is accessible, rigorous, and grounded in real outcomes."

Othram Studios focuses on cases that were once considered unsolvable, using advanced DNA testing, forensic genetic genealogy, and AI-powered investigative analysis. Episodes follow the evidence from initial discovery through resolution, illustrating how modern forensic methods are applied in practice. Each story is told with direct access to the investigators, scientists, and family members involved, providing a primary-source account of how each case was resolved. With thousands of identifications and case resolutions supported by Othram, the studio draws from a deep body of real-world cases.

The launch of Othram Studios represents a natural expansion of Othram's identity inference platform. By combining laboratory science, software, and media, Othram is building an ecosystem that powers case solves, increases awareness, drives participation, and expands the reach of forensic technology.

Othram Studios is now available on YouTube, with additional episodes planned on a regular basis. Viewers can subscribe to follow new releases and explore previously published cases.

About Othram Inc.

Othram is an identity inference infrastructure company that converts biological and investigative uncertainty into legally defensible identity, at scale. Othram is built as a vertically integrated system spanning forensic genomics, genetic genealogy, evidentiary reasoning, and operational workflows, intentionally designed to function as a single inference pipeline under scientific, legal, and operational constraints.

In the United States, Othram works with federal partners and law enforcement agencies in nearly every state and supports investigations internationally at both local and national levels. Othram's infrastructure connects to the world's largest database consented for forensic genetic genealogy matching and is purpose-built to deliver reliable identity outcomes where certainty matters most.

Media Contact

David Mittelman, Othram, 1 8323908570, [email protected], https://www.othram.com

SOURCE Othram