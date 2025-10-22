OTT TV Tops Revenue Sources as 2025 State of Media Sales™ Survey Highlights AI's Rising Impact

"From AI integration to emerging sales channels, this year's data shows that media sales professionals are focused on innovation as much as revenue." - C. Lee Smith, Founder/CEO, SalesFuel Post this

"Media organizations are adapting faster than ever, and this study captures how sellers are responding to the changing balance between digital and traditional media," said SalesFuel Founder and CEO, C. Lee Smith. "From AI integration to emerging sales channels, this year's data shows that media sales professionals are focused on innovation as much as revenue."

Key findings from the 2025 State of Media Sales™ include:

58% of media sales managers express optimism about 2026 revenue growth.

40% of media sellers believe AI and automation will be among the biggest issues facing their company in the next two years.

53% of media sellers say that OTT/CTV advertising generates the most revenue in commissions and bonuses.

The study also explores how sales professionals are using AI in their daily work and how attitudes toward automation are evolving as part of broader digital transformation efforts. Additional insights include verticals with expected growth, perceiving challenges, and strategies for selling traditional media in today's competitive marketplace.

"Amidst the rapid evolution of the media landscape, it's clear that embracing new technologies and methods is essential for sales success," said Christina Hurley, VP of Sales, BIA Advisory Services. "The results from this year's survey of media sales professionals indicate that they are not only addressing today's challenges but are also actively influencing the future of the industry."

The complete 2025 State of Media Sales™ report, including detailed analysis and data by media type, is available now. For more information, visit https://salesfuel.com/audiencescan/soms/.

Custom data pulls of the study are available upon request by contacting Kathy Crosett, Senior Vice President of Research, at [email protected]. SalesFuel is also available to conduct customized research projects tailored to individual media companies and markets.

Study Methodology

The 2025 State of Media Sales™ study marks the 13th biennial survey and the 4th and collaboration between SalesFuel® and BIA Advisory Services. The survey was completed by 540 actively employed U.S. media sales professionals across broadcast TV, cable TV, radio, print, digital, direct response, and out-of-home categories. Respondents provided insights into projected 2025 revenue, expected growth sectors for 2026, and evolving perspectives on AI and automation.

About SalesFuel®

Founded in 1989, SalesFuel® has a proven track record of offering a SaaS-based portfolio of sales tools, training and intelligence providing thousands of sales and media sales teams nationwide with the power to Sell Smarter®. Our portfolio of sales solutions includes AdMall®, providing tactical business intelligence for local marketing and media sales. AdMall is utilized by more than 15,000 media sales and marketing professionals. Other SalesFuel solutions include our SalesCred® app, a solution designed to help salespeople build sales credibility and our AI in Sales training program with in-person or virtual workshops for responsibly using AI in sales, building credibility and executive influence. SalesFuel also offers TeamTrait™, a hiring, retention and team optimization solution. TeamTrait is the best alternative pre-hire assessment and aptitude testing platform for building high-performing teams. An advanced pre-employment assessment tool, TeamTrait's proprietary Four Fits Simulator™ and Customized Job Creation capabilities will give your company a huge advantage.

About BIA Advisory Services

BIA Advisory Services is the leading authority in providing data-driven advertising forecasts, insights, analysis, strategic consulting, and valuation services for the local media industry. Since 1983, BIA has been an essential resource for traditional and digital media companies, brands, and agencies, as well as for the FCC and other government agencies, and for the financial and legal communities that serve the media and telecommunications sectors.

Today, we offer comprehensive nationwide, statewide, and local market advertising intelligence forecasts through our BIA ADVantage™ service and custom data services to help clients identify their best revenue opportunities. To learn more about our offerings, please visit http://www.bia.com.

