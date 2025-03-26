OtterText and Celerant Use Customer Data to Expand Marketing via Mobile Devices

"Our integration with OtterText provides retailers with a text marketing solution built for any retail vertical. Businesses can now automatically engage customers through text messaging for abandoned cart recovery, shipping updates, or promotional campaigns." -Michele Salerno, CGO of Celerant Post this

The integration between OtterText and Celerant provides retailers comprehensive SMS marketing capabilities, including abandoned cart recovery, shipping notifications, and automated customer communications. Retail businesses can leverage customer data from their Celerant eCommerce platform through pre-built templates and custom automation workflows to trigger personalized text campaigns.

"At Celerant, we continually look for innovative ways to help retailers connect with their customers and grow their business," stated Michele Salerno, Chief Growth Officer of Celerant. "Our integration with OtterText provides our retailers with a powerful text marketing solution built specifically for any retail vertical. Businesses can now automatically engage customers through text messaging for abandoned cart recovery, shipping updates, or promotional campaigns. This integration saves our retailers time and helps them drive more sales online and in their stores."

Retailers using Celerant's eCommerce platform now segment their customer lists by purchase behavior and demographics, send SMS and MMS promotional messages, and track customer purchases through a data-driven CRM pipeline. The integration helps drive their marketing efforts while ensuring timely and relevant communication that boosts conversion rates and consistently builds on the overall customer experience.

Discover how OtterText and Celerant help retailers sell more products using SMS and MMS marketing. Learn more by visiting http://www.celerant.com/OtterText.

Celerant offers the new OtterText integration for both Cumulus and Stratus eCommerce. Take a short quiz to determine which system is right for your business.

About OtterText:

OtterText is a leading SMS marketing platform designed to help businesses in regulated industries, including firearms, retail, and outdoor sports, enhance customer engagement through automated, data-driven text messaging. With powerful integrations and easy-to-use tools, OtterText allows businesses to reach their customers at the right time with the right message—whether for promotions, order updates, or loyalty rewards. OtterText will enable businesses to create targeted SMS campaigns based on customer behavior, segment their audience by demographics and purchase patterns, and run automated marketing workflows to boost sales and retention. With its seamless integration capabilities, including with Celerant, OtterText ensures businesses can grow and nurture their customer base while saving time and maximizing results.

About Celerant Technology

Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses past their physical storefronts and into the online world. Rated as the #1 retail software provider year after year by the RIS LeaderBoard, Celerant supports retailers with an all-in-one system: point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, mobile apps, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations, integrated email marketing and more. For retailers looking for ongoing educational content to help expand their business through technology, subscribe to Celerant's Retail Roundup blog: http://www.celerant.com/RetailRoundUp.

Media Contact

Nicholas C. Borowitz, Celerant Technology, 718-351-2000, [email protected], www.celerant.com

