Ottometric Appoints Axel Gern to Its Board of Directors

"I've led teams at Daimler Trucks, Torc, and elsewhere that were forced to solve these challenges at scale, and the Ottometric platform is exactly the solution we need." Post this

Axel served as SVP of Engineering at Torc Robotics and Managing Director of Torc Europe, leading teams responsible for autonomous trucking systems and safety engineering. Prior to Torc, he served as CTO of Daimler Trucks' Autonomous Technology Group, helping shape Daimler's autonomous trucking strategy and broader transition toward software-defined commercial vehicles.

His experience spans the operational realities behind large-scale autonomous and ADAS systems development, including validation complexity, safety engineering, organizational scaling, and release readiness across global vehicle programs.

The next bottleneck in autonomous systems is not generating data. It is managing automotive data complexity at scale. Across the industry, programs are becoming constrained not only by feature development but by validation scalability, KPI consistency, evidence traceability, and the operational burden of managing large-scale driving datasets.

"ADAS and autonomous systems are reaching a point where data workflows, operational efficiency, and evidence management become core engineering challenges," said Axel Gern. "I've led teams at Daimler Trucks, Torc, and elsewhere that were forced to solve these challenges at scale, and the Ottometric platform is exactly the solution we need. I'm excited to help Ottometric solve these pressing challenges across the automotive industry."

OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers are now facing growing pressure from expanding scenario libraries, tighter release timelines, increasing evidence requirements, and new regulatory demands under frameworks such as GSR2 and Euro NCAP 2026.

"As vehicles become increasingly software-defined, validation and engineering complexity continue to scale rapidly," said Joseph Burke, CEO of Ottometric. "Axel has firsthand experience building and scaling autonomous systems organizations through that transition. His perspective is highly valuable as the industry moves toward larger and more data-intensive validation programs."

Axel's addition reflects the importance of solving growing operational demands facing ADAS and autonomous vehicle programs as data systems scale across global fleets and product lines. His expertise and experience will help shape Ottometric's platform and roadmap to solve the next generation of ADAS and autonomous vehicle challenges, with a particular focus on the unique requirements of commercial transportation.

About Ottometric

Ottometric is an enterprise software company focused on automating and streamlining the development, validation, and training processes for the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV) markets. Ottometric's modular end-to-end platform combines AI, computer vision, big-data infrastructure, and deep automotive expertise to transform raw data into actionable insights. Solutions built on this platform enable OEMs, Tier-1s, and Tier-2s to develop faster, scale efficiently, and bring safer vehicles to market. The company is backed by leading venture capital firms, including Schooner Capital, Rally Ventures, Proeza Ventures, Goodyear Ventures and Trucks VC. Visit www.ottometric.com

Media Contact

Raj Seelam, Ottometric, 1 978-238-8422, [email protected], https://ottometric.com/

SOURCE Ottometric