Ottometric Secures $10M Series A Financing to Advance AI-Powered ADAS Validation

Ottometric's AI-powered platform automates and streamlines ADAS development and validation, helping companies identify and fix sensor, system and software issues. Its proprietary data distillation technology classifies vast amounts of sensor data into structured insights, dramatically reducing dataset sizes while ensuring critical safety scenarios are fully captured. This significantly improves system accuracy and reduces validation costs and timelines by over 50%.

"Ottometric is tackling one of the most pressing challenges in automotive technology today: the skyrocketing cost and complexity of ADAS validation," said Joseph Burke, Founder and CEO of Ottometric. "We are transforming a cumbersome, manual process into an automated, scalable solution that delivers actionable insights in days rather than months. This funding validates our approach and will help us scale to meet the growing demand from Tier-1 suppliers and OEMs."

As part of the investment, Orhan Gazelle, Managing Director at Schooner Capital, will join Ottometric's Board of Directors. "Ottometric's AI-powered platform delivers a remarkable improvement in efficiency, reducing costs while enhancing the reliability of ADAS solutions," said Gazelle. "We are excited to support Ottometric in helping manufacturers navigate regulatory challenges and bring safer, more advanced driver assistance systems to market faster than ever before."

Since raising its Series Seed in 2023, Ottometric has built strong momentum, steadily expanding its customer base of Tier-1 suppliers and OEMs while advancing its product capabilities. With Ottometric, manufacturers can accelerate the deployment of next-generation ADAS solutions to improve driver safety, gain a competitive edge and ensure compliance with evolving government regulations.

About Ottometric

Ottometric is a software company focused on automating and streamlining the validation and training processes for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Founded in 2019 by automotive industry veterans who have been instrumental in the evolution of ADAS over the past decade, Ottometric provides its automation solutions to OEMs, Tier-1 and Tier-2 suppliers whose current development and validation methods are human-intensive, slow and costly. Ottometric helps these companies save millions of dollars while significantly improving system performance and reducing time to market. The company is backed by leading venture capital firms including Schooner Capital, Rally Ventures, Proeza Ventures, Goodyear Ventures and Trucks VC.

