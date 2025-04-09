Ottometric Secures $10M Series A Financing to Advance AI-Powered ADAS Validation

Funding Round Led by Schooner Capital will Accelerate Growth and Product Development
BOSTON, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ottometric, an emerging technology leader in the validation of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), today announced the successful closing of its $10 Million Series A financing. The round was led by Schooner Capital, with participation from existing investors Rally Ventures and Proeza Ventures, as well as new investors, including PS27 and Somersault Ventures. The new capital will support Ottometric's rapid growth and accelerate the development of its breakthrough ADAS validation platform.
ADAS includes safety-critical features such as AEB (Automatic Emergency Braking) and LDW (Lane Departure Warning), as well as driver-assistance features such as ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control) and TSR (Traffic Sign Recognition). ADAS solutions are developed and validated using data from a complex network of sensors, including cameras, radar, lidar and ultrasonic sensors. However, the traditional validation process remains inefficient and unscalable. Automakers and suppliers typically spend over a year and up to $100M per vehicle model on ADAS development and testing to comply with government regulations and ensure safety. This process produces petabytes of data, which are currently manually analyzed before the start of vehicle production.
Ottometric's AI-powered platform automates and streamlines ADAS development and validation, helping companies identify and fix sensor, system and software issues. Its proprietary data distillation technology classifies vast amounts of sensor data into structured insights, dramatically reducing dataset sizes while ensuring critical safety scenarios are fully captured. This significantly improves system accuracy and reduces validation costs and timelines by over 50%.
"Ottometric is tackling one of the most pressing challenges in automotive technology today: the skyrocketing cost and complexity of ADAS validation," said Joseph Burke, Founder and CEO of Ottometric. "We are transforming a cumbersome, manual process into an automated, scalable solution that delivers actionable insights in days rather than months. This funding validates our approach and will help us scale to meet the growing demand from Tier-1 suppliers and OEMs."
As part of the investment, Orhan Gazelle, Managing Director at Schooner Capital, will join Ottometric's Board of Directors. "Ottometric's AI-powered platform delivers a remarkable improvement in efficiency, reducing costs while enhancing the reliability of ADAS solutions," said Gazelle. "We are excited to support Ottometric in helping manufacturers navigate regulatory challenges and bring safer, more advanced driver assistance systems to market faster than ever before."
Since raising its Series Seed in 2023, Ottometric has built strong momentum, steadily expanding its customer base of Tier-1 suppliers and OEMs while advancing its product capabilities. With Ottometric, manufacturers can accelerate the deployment of next-generation ADAS solutions to improve driver safety, gain a competitive edge and ensure compliance with evolving government regulations.
About Ottometric
Ottometric is a software company focused on automating and streamlining the validation and training processes for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Founded in 2019 by automotive industry veterans who have been instrumental in the evolution of ADAS over the past decade, Ottometric provides its automation solutions to OEMs, Tier-1 and Tier-2 suppliers whose current development and validation methods are human-intensive, slow and costly. Ottometric helps these companies save millions of dollars while significantly improving system performance and reducing time to market. The company is backed by leading venture capital firms including Schooner Capital, Rally Ventures, Proeza Ventures, Goodyear Ventures and Trucks VC.
