"Migrations do increase the risk that data will become corrupted, lost, or vulnerable to unauthorized access. However, with careful planning and the right tools, organizations can proceed with confidence," commented Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Ouch-proof Data Migration Plan: Ensuring Security and Data Integrity."

Know the Risks

"Moving data from one location to another increases the risk of data breach for several reasons. In the first place, multiple touchpoints along the way mean additional opportunities for cyber criminals to exploit potentially weakened security protocols. And data in transit requires additional security to guard against interception attacks."

Before: Essential Preparation

"Avoid migrating a mess. Ensure that source systems are validated and checked for errors. Deduplicate and correct errors as much as possible with your source data. This will reduce the risk of post-migration issues and improve overall data quality."

During: Security Through the Journey

"Data becomes particularly vulnerable in the process of moving from one location to another, and bad actors know that. This becomes particularly important if data is being buffered in a third-party location, rather than going directly from the source location to the target. Therefore, ensure strong encryption of all communications between the source and the target."

After: Verification Is Key

"Once the migration process has completed but before going live, thoroughly validate data integrity. Data validation tools will allow you to ensure the accuracy and completeness of your transferred information. Identify and address any discrepancies."

Ensuring Security and Data Integrity Easier with the Right Partner

Every data migration involves some risk, but following best practices before, during, and after migration mitigates risks and ensures migration success. Additionally, partnering with data migration experts like those at Messaging Architects helps to ensure a smooth and secure migration process.

