Oula Expands to Charlotte With Novant Health Partnership

"Together, we're expanding access to the kind of personalized, connected care more families are actively seeking throughout pregnancy and postpartum," said Adrianne Nickerson, co-founder and CEO of Oula. Post this

Since opening its first clinic in Brooklyn, NY, in 2021, Oula has supported over 3,000 births and expanded to five locations nationwide. The company has scaled a collaborative maternity care model designed to improve maternal outcomes and the patient experience, consistently delivering results that exceed local and national benchmarks. Charlotte marks Oula's expansion into its third U.S. market and first in the Southeast, bringing its collaborative maternity care model – integrating midwives and obstetricians – to more families.

The new 3,200-square-foot facility in Charlotte's Cotswold neighborhood will provide patients across the region with coordinated gynecological, prenatal, and postpartum care. Births will take place at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, one of Charlotte's leading hospitals for women's and newborn care, and one of US News & World Report's 2026 high performing maternity care hospitals.

Charlotte is one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States, adding roughly 69,000 residents in the most recent Census Bureau data. As the city grows, so does the demand for high-quality maternity care options that meet patients where they are.

"Families today come to pregnancy with real expectations — they want continuity, they want to feel supported and heard, and they want a care team that sees them as a whole person," said Adrianne Nickerson, co-founder and CEO of Oula. "We're incredibly excited to bring Oula's collaborative model of midwifery and obstetric care to Charlotte in partnership with Novant Health, a respected and exceptional leader in women's health. Together, we're expanding access to the kind of personalized, connected care more families are actively seeking throughout pregnancy and postpartum."

Patients at the Charlotte clinic will have access to comprehensive maternity care, including in-person visits, telehealth services, 24/7 virtual support, educational resources and workshops, and a digital community designed to support families throughout pregnancy and early parenthood.

Oula will launch with one clinic in Charlotte, with plans to expand to additional locations across the market and the broader Southeast in the coming years. The company is actively planning new market launches in 2026 and beyond as it continues scaling its model nationally.

Patients interested in receiving care at Oula in Charlotte can learn more here.

About Oula

Founded in 2019, Oula is a collaborative maternity care practice that brings together midwives, OB-GYNs, and care navigators to provide comprehensive care before, during, and after pregnancy. The practice delivers a full range of clinical services – preconception counseling, pregnancy care, hospital birth, postpartum support, and ongoing gynecology care – complemented by 24/7 care navigation, virtual support, educational resources, and expert-led workshops.

Oula's team-based model emphasizes shared decision-making and personalized, whole-person care, consistently achieving outcomes that exceed national benchmarks: fewer cesarean births, lower preterm birth rates, higher VBAC success, and an average NPS of 90+. They accept most major insurances, including Medicaid, and serve patients across New York and Connecticut, with continued expansion underway. For more information, visit oulahealth.com.

Media Contact

Nicole Daley, Oula, 1 4154088664, [email protected], https://oulahealth.com

SOURCE Oula