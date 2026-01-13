Oula Named Modern Healthcare 2025 Best in Business Honoree

This recognition validates what we've proven with data—that when you redesign the care delivery model to integrate midwifery and obstetrics, you create space for better care and better outcomes," says Adrianne Nickerson, Co-Founder and CEO of Oula. Post this

Modern Healthcare's Best in Business Awards celebrate leading innovators whose measurable impact and creative approaches are helping move healthcare forward.

"We are proud to honor this year's recipients of Modern Healthcare's Best in Business Award," said Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. "Their innovative approaches and measurable impact are redefining what's possible in care delivery and operations."

Oula is redefining maternal healthcare through a collaborative care model that brings together midwives, OBGYNs, mental health professionals and care navigators into one coordinated team. By combining midwifery's holistic, prevention-focused approach with obstetric expertise, Oula delivers care that improves the patient experience and clinical outcomes.

"Traditional maternity care is failing at its most important job: to care for people," said Adrianne Nickerson, Co-Founder and CEO of Oula. "OBGYNs want to provide more comprehensive care but are constrained by systems that don't support it. This recognition validates what we've proven with data—that when you redesign the care delivery model to integrate midwifery and obstetrics, you create space for better care and better outcomes."

Unlike traditional models where midwifery and obstetric care exist in silos—or where patients must choose between holistic support and medical expertise—Oula's integrated team approach ensures patients receive the right care, from the right provider, at the right time. This eliminates fragmentation while creating space for the longer appointments and comprehensive support that research shows improves outcomes.

To support continuity and engagement beyond clinic walls, Oula integrates digital tools directly into the care experience. The proprietary Oula Portal provides patients with 24/7 access to their care team, proactive check-ins, mental health screenings, stage-based education and workshops – extending support between appointments and creating space for deeper patient-provider relationships.

Across 2,700+ deliveries, Oula's model has achieved measurable results: 61% fewer preterm births, 50% fewer low-birth-weight babies, and 25% fewer cesarean deliveries compared to national benchmarks. Patient experience outcomes are equally strong, with a Net Promoter Score consistently above 90, reflecting exceptional satisfaction, trust and engagement.

The Modern Healthcare Best in Business Award reinforces Oula's leadership in demonstrating how collaborative care models can transform maternal healthcare delivery.

About Oula

Founded in 2019, Oula is a collaborative maternity care practice that brings together midwives, OB-GYNs, and care navigators to provide comprehensive care before, during, and after pregnancy. The practice delivers a full range of clinical services — preconception counseling, pregnancy care, hospital birth, postpartum support, and ongoing gynecology care — complemented by 24/7 care navigation, virtual support, educational resources, and expert-led workshops.

Oula's team-based model emphasizes shared decision-making and personalized, whole-person care, consistently achieving outcomes that exceed national benchmarks: fewer cesarean births, lower preterm birth rates, higher VBAC success, and an average NPS of 90+. They accept most major insurances, including Medicaid, and serve patients across New York and Connecticut, with continued expansion underway. For more information, visit oulahealth.com.

