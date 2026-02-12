Oula Named to The 2026 New York Digital Health 100 in the Women's Health category

"Oula was built to prove that better maternity outcomes and better patient experience can happen together when care is redesigned around people," said Adrianne Nickerson, Co-Founder and CEO of Oula. Post this

"Oula was built to prove that better maternity outcomes and better patient experience can happen together when care is redesigned around people," said Adrianne Nickerson, Co-Founder and CEO of Oula. "Being named to the New York Digital Health 100 underscores the impact of collaborative, evidence-based care supported by thoughtful digital infrastructure. We're proud to be advancing a model that strengthens outcomes, access and continuity of care for families."

Unlike fragmented maternity care models, Oula brings midwifery and obstetric care together in a single, coordinated team.Patients receive fully integrated in-person and virtual support, covered by most major insurance plans including Medicaid, expanding access without compromising clinical standards. Delivered through partnerships with leading hospital systems in New York and Connecticut, the model was built to scale nationwide across diverse communities.

To strengthen continuity and extend support beyond clinic visits, Oula layers purpose-built technology and data infrastructure into its coordinated care model. The proprietary Oula Portal provides patients with 24/7 care team access, guided education, mental health screenings, proactive check-ins and postpartum monitoring. Internal care tools also help teams identify patients who may benefit from earlier intervention. Insights from Oula's care data have also powered innovations such as its Optimizing Fetal Positioning Program, which proactively addresses fetal positioning during pregnancy to reduce intervention risk during labor.

The impact of Oula's collaborative, tech-enabled model is reflected in consistently strong clinical outcomes and patient experience. Across more than 2,700 deliveries, Oula has exceeded regional and national benchmark rates, achieving:

61% fewer preterm births

50% fewer low birth weight babies

25% fewer cesarean deliveries

Net Promoter Score consistently above 90

The 2026 New York Healthcare Innovation Report is available at https://go.dhny.co/2026-report.

About Oula

Founded in 2019, Oula is a collaborative maternity care practice that brings together midwives, OB-GYNs, and care navigators to provide comprehensive care before, during, and after pregnancy. The practice delivers a full range of clinical services — preconception counseling, pregnancy care, hospital birth, postpartum support, and ongoing gynecology care — complemented by 24/7 care navigation, virtual support, educational resources, and expert-led workshops.

Oula's team-based model emphasizes shared decision-making and personalized, whole-person care, consistently achieving outcomes that exceed national benchmarks: fewer cesarean births, lower preterm birth rates, higher VBAC success, and an average NPS of 90+. They accept most major insurances, including Medicaid, and serve patients across New York and Connecticut, with continued expansion underway. For more information, visit oulahealth.com.

About Digital Health New York (DHNY)

Digital Health New York (DHNY) is a connected community of digital health leaders who share ideas, spark new directions and create success across the entire ecosystem. As an organization, DHNY seeks to increase the visibility of New York City as a leader in healthcare innovation and showcase the companies and leaders creating the future of healthcare. Its flagship event, DHNY Summit, brings together an elite group of entrepreneurs, investors, payers, providers and executives to cultivate the New York digital health community and drive impactful conversations around the current and future state of digital health. DHNY was founded in 2022 in collaboration with AlleyCorp. For more information or to join DHNY's mailing list, please visit www.dhny.co.

