Ouma Health and LilyLink Partner to Expand Gestational Diabetes Care

Ouma's diabetes-in-pregnancy program will be expanding in partnership with LilyLink's connected glucose monitoring, bringing real-time GDM management to patients and practices nationwide.
SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LilyLink, an end-to-end gestational diabetes management solution for OB-GYN clinics and their patients, today announced a partnership with Ouma Health, the nation's largest independent maternity telemedicine company, to power Ouma's diabetes-in-pregnancy program. Under the agreement, Ouma has selected LilyLink to support the expansion of the program, extending LilyLink's connected GDM model into a fully virtual maternity care setting and into the communities that need it most.
Gestational diabetes affects up to 9% of pregnancies in the United States, according to the CDC, and managing it can feel like a full-time job: many patients test their blood sugar four times a day and track results by hand. Paper logs are often unreliable, and access to GDM-trained care is limited in rural and underserved areas. By combining Ouma's virtual maternity care model with LilyLink's connected technology, the partnership aims to improve access to high-quality GDM management for women who might otherwise go without it, supporting safer, healthier pregnancies for both mothers and newborns.
Through the collaboration, Ouma's clinical team will manage GDM patients using the LilyLink platform, pairing an intuitive patient mobile app with an EHR-integrated provider portal and remote patient monitoring (RPM). Patients log glucose and meals through the LilyLink app, which integrates with leading continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) and glucometers, while Ouma's clinicians review real-time, actionable data and guide next steps without requiring patients to travel for in-person specialty care.
"Gestational diabetes is common and manageable, but for too many women in rural areas and underserved communities, the day-to-day support to manage it well is out of reach," said Tyler Rice, Co-Founder and CEO of LilyLink. "We're excited to partner with Ouma because they meet patients where they are. By giving their team real-time data built specifically for GDM, we can help more moms feel in control and help clinicians act early. That's what this partnership is about: closing the gap between diagnosis and everyday care."
"Diabetes in pregnancy is where consistent, connected management makes the biggest difference in outcomes. We built this program around our MFM-led virtual care model and chose LilyLink's purpose-built GDM technology to support it, so our clinicians can monitor and guide women wherever they live," said Dr. Sina Haeri, CEO of Ouma Health. "For any practice that offers maternity services, the partnership delivers a turnkey solution that combines LilyLink with Ouma's national diabetes-in-pregnancy care team, functioning as an extension of the practice itself. Rather than building an internal GDM management program, providers can seamlessly refer patients to Ouma for virtual MFM-led diabetes management. The collaboration creates a new distribution channel for both organizations, combining LilyLink's technology with Ouma's clinical expertise to help more practices deliver comprehensive gestational diabetes care."
To learn more about the solution, visit: https://www.oumahealth.com/services/diabetic-management
About LilyLink
LilyLink is an end-to-end gestational diabetes management solution that equips OB-GYN clinics and their patients with connected, digital care. Its patient mobile app automates glucose and meal logging and integrates with leading CGMs and glucometers, while an EHR-integrated provider portal delivers real-time, actionable data and remote patient monitoring. Built by clinicians for clinicians, LilyLink's mission is to elevate maternity care through technology and data that lead to safer, healthier pregnancies and newborns. Learn more at www.lilylink.com.
About Ouma Health
Ouma Health is the nation's largest independent, physician-led maternity telehealth practice, providing comprehensive care from preconception through postpartum. Founded and led by maternal-fetal medicine physicians, Ouma is committed to equity, innovation, and outcomes, serving patients in all 50 states through partnerships with major payors, health systems, OB groups, FQHCs, reproductive agencies, and employers. For more information, visit www.oumahealth.com.
Media Contact
Erin Sweeney, LilyLink, 1 (650) 667-5033, [email protected], lilylink.com
SOURCE LilyLink
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