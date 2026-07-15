Ouma Health and LilyLink Partner to Expand Gestational Diabetes Care

For any practice that offers maternity services, the partnership delivers a turnkey solution that combines LilyLink with Ouma's national diabetes-in-pregnancy care team, functioning as an extension of the practice itself. Post this

Through the collaboration, Ouma's clinical team will manage GDM patients using the LilyLink platform, pairing an intuitive patient mobile app with an EHR-integrated provider portal and remote patient monitoring (RPM). Patients log glucose and meals through the LilyLink app, which integrates with leading continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) and glucometers, while Ouma's clinicians review real-time, actionable data and guide next steps without requiring patients to travel for in-person specialty care.

"Gestational diabetes is common and manageable, but for too many women in rural areas and underserved communities, the day-to-day support to manage it well is out of reach," said Tyler Rice, Co-Founder and CEO of LilyLink. "We're excited to partner with Ouma because they meet patients where they are. By giving their team real-time data built specifically for GDM, we can help more moms feel in control and help clinicians act early. That's what this partnership is about: closing the gap between diagnosis and everyday care."

"Diabetes in pregnancy is where consistent, connected management makes the biggest difference in outcomes. We built this program around our MFM-led virtual care model and chose LilyLink's purpose-built GDM technology to support it, so our clinicians can monitor and guide women wherever they live," said Dr. Sina Haeri, CEO of Ouma Health. "For any practice that offers maternity services, the partnership delivers a turnkey solution that combines LilyLink with Ouma's national diabetes-in-pregnancy care team, functioning as an extension of the practice itself. Rather than building an internal GDM management program, providers can seamlessly refer patients to Ouma for virtual MFM-led diabetes management. The collaboration creates a new distribution channel for both organizations, combining LilyLink's technology with Ouma's clinical expertise to help more practices deliver comprehensive gestational diabetes care."

To learn more about the solution, visit: https://www.oumahealth.com/services/diabetic-management

About LilyLink

LilyLink is an end-to-end gestational diabetes management solution that equips OB-GYN clinics and their patients with connected, digital care. Its patient mobile app automates glucose and meal logging and integrates with leading CGMs and glucometers, while an EHR-integrated provider portal delivers real-time, actionable data and remote patient monitoring. Built by clinicians for clinicians, LilyLink's mission is to elevate maternity care through technology and data that lead to safer, healthier pregnancies and newborns. Learn more at www.lilylink.com.

About Ouma Health

Ouma Health is the nation's largest independent, physician-led maternity telehealth practice, providing comprehensive care from preconception through postpartum. Founded and led by maternal-fetal medicine physicians, Ouma is committed to equity, innovation, and outcomes, serving patients in all 50 states through partnerships with major payors, health systems, OB groups, FQHCs, reproductive agencies, and employers. For more information, visit www.oumahealth.com.

Media Contact

Erin Sweeney, LilyLink, 1 (650) 667-5033, [email protected], lilylink.com

SOURCE LilyLink