"Our Georgia Coast" Highlights Community with Campaign Showcasing the Importance of Protecting Georgia's Coast, the Okefenokee, Gullah Geechee Heritage, and Wildlife

Georgia's 100-mile coast not only supports a diverse range of species but also houses historic communities and plays a vital role in the state's economy. The "Our Georgia Coast" campaign seeks to expand awareness, deepen understanding, and promote involvement in the preservation of this irreplaceable area.

Through the lens of the newest installment of videos with "Community," viewers will hear directly from Georgians who are making a difference. The series features individuals like Reverend Antwon Nixon, a community activist and youth empowerment leader, and Codi Norred, an advocate for environmental justice and sustainability. Both are passionate about saving the Okefenokee swamp.

"There is nothing like the Okefenokee swamp anywhere else," said Codi Norred, executive director, MDiv, for Georgia Interfaith Power and Light (GIPL). "People call it the wild heart of Georgia. I call it the wild heart of God, beckoning us home. It's a crown jewel, naturally for the state. Like many of the beautiful places that we have in Georgia and that we have across the U.S., the Okefenokee swamp is under attack. The Okefenokee is a place where some have sought to make profit by destroying the majesty of it. This is true when it comes to the Twin Pines Mining proposal. Okefenokee swamp itself is also a climate solution. Taking care of it is not just a conservation issue, it's a coastal issue, a statewide issue and it matters to people on the coast, in Atlanta, in north Georgia and others who don't even live in the state."

"This is the time that the Okefenokee is talking now," said Reverend Antwon Nixon, lead pastor of Mt Carmel Missionary Baptist Church. "At a point before humans got involved, the Okefenokee was under no threat. It had no issues. It spoke for us and now it is time for us to speak on its behalf. I can't convince you with just my voice, but if you would just come and experience the place for yourself - my aim is to get people here to visit it. Go on a boat tour, come out here and canoe, kayak, fish, hike or camp. Just get out here and do what you can and experience it yourself. Ultimately I see what I'm doing today is for tomorrow."

'Sistah' Patt Gunn, a master Gullah Geechee storyteller and social justice champion, is featured in another "Our Georgia Coast" video story. Sistah Patt dedicates her time sharing with visitors how she and her community celebrate her culture, folkways, food ways, spirituality, water rights, burial rights and environmental rights, and runs the tour company Slaves in the City, which remembers and retraces the journey of slaves and reminds residents and visitors to not to forget that part of Georgia's history. Patt shares her people's stories and works to protect sacred ground, celebrating the independent and free spirit of the Gullah Geechee people.

"As John Louis said, 'Everyone should find some good trouble,' and have fun along the journey," said Patt. "We also tell all of our visitors to 'crack teeth,' which in Geechee means to laugh. We also say that if you are overwhelmed, get to the water - water calms the soul."

Captain Scott Owens of Southeastern Angling shares his story of how he fell in love with fishing and the waters of the Georgia coast and shares how they need to be protected for future generations to have the same experiences growing up that he did.

"Kids are helping us protect this coast for future generations that come along," noted Scott Owens. "I have personally watched our schools (of fish) decrease by such a big number, it is unbelievable. I pick up trash out of the water every day. We have to not only be aware of what we are doing, but what those consequences are. What most don't realize is what happens 30 miles inland impacts the coast. It's our job to educate and share what we know, so that this is around in 20 or 30 years for everyone to enjoy. For the youth, they aren't going to have it as good as I had it when I was a kid. But if you share it with them and make them fall in love with it, like someone shared with me, they take pride and ownership, so when they grow older, they can learn, educate and pass it on to the point where it's not all condominiums and concrete."

"The Our Georgia Coast stories we are sharing aim to foster a strong coalition dedicated to the conservation of these 100 miles" said Desrosiers. "It is our hope that by sharing these stories, they will amplify the work of conservation partners, introduce new ways for the public to contribute to the cause and inspire others to help protect our coast."

Those interested in learning more can visit ourgeorgiacoast.org and sign up for updates. Supporters of the coast will receive a special "I Love Georgia's Coast" magnet by signing up.

One Hundred Miles is a 501(c)3 coastal advocacy nonprofit organization with a mission of protecting, preserving, and enhancing the thriving communities, beautiful landscapes, and diverse wildlife of Georgia's 100-mile coast. Led by a dedicated staff and committed Board of Directors, OHM conducts advocacy, coalition-building, and public education throughout the state. To learn more and get involved, visit onehundredmiles.org or follow on Facebook or Instagram @onehundredmiles or Twitter (X) @100MilesGA.

