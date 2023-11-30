Our Lives Are A Journey Of Seeking And Hopefully Finding Truth

Xulon Press presents one man's journey to develop truth for himself.

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Jack L. Vaughn shares his personal search for truth in Awakening to God's Presence, Purpose, and Relationship: My Journey to God's Oneness, Love, and Truth ($14.49, paperback, 9781662887284; $6.99, e-book, 9781662887291).

Throughout his adult life, Vaughn reached out to the spiritual and metaphysical communities around him to answer the questions burning within his heart and soul. He studied publications, videos, and spiritual programs, and visited seminars and spiritual organizations in his search to live with Almighty God.