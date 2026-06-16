Ours Privacy Adds AI-Driven A/B Testing to Its HIPAA-Compliant CDP

Healthcare marketers can now create, launch, and analyze experiments in Claude, ChatGPT, and more, with BAA coverage included

HOUSTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ours Privacy, the customer data platform built by healthcare marketers for healthcare marketers, today announced a first-of-its-kind update to its experimentation suite: HIPAA-compliant A/B testing, natively available inside the AI assistant of your choice. Healthcare marketers can now experiment directly in Claude, ChatGPT, or any AI assistant their team already uses, with organization-level permissions fully in their control and BAA coverage handled through Ours Privacy's CDP, eliminating the need to negotiate or pay for additional contracts for A/B testing.

Through this integration, healthcare marketers can now:

Make on-page edits without a developer. Swap headlines, CTAs, or images at the element level without touching code or creating a new URL.

Describe and run tests in plain language. Ask your AI assistant of choice to draft experiments, check live results, and (depending on your organization's permissions) publish or pause tests without ever opening the Ours Privacy dashboard.

Deliver a seamless experience for every viewer. Variants load before the page renders, so viewers always see the correct version without the "flicker" that often undermines client-side testing tools.

"Our goal has always been to give healthcare organizations the same sophisticated marketing infrastructure every other industry takes for granted," said Jessica Holton, CEO & co-founder of Ours Privacy. "Because of HIPAA restrictions, most healthcare marketers have never had access to any kind of A/B testing tool. This integration not only closes that gap, it leapfrogs it, putting compliant experimentation directly inside the AI assistants healthcare marketing teams are already using."

The integration was designed with healthcare's least privileged access requirements in mind. AI assistants connect through Ours Privacy's MCP server, so each organization's existing permission settings apply automatically, meaning only approved team members can publish, pause, or edit experiments, no matter which AI assistant they're working in.

"Healthcare organizations have real governance requirements around AI," said Tyler Zey, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Ours Privacy. "We built this integration with the same fine-grained permission engine that governs the rest of the Ours Privacy CDP, so organizations can assign access at the action level and those rules follow their team into whatever AI assistant they're using."

AI-enabled experimentation, now available as an add-on to Ours Privacy customers, is the latest feature building on Ours Privacy's HIPAA-compliant CDP. The full platform includes integrated consent management, web analytics, attribution, web scanner, session replay, heatmaps, tag management, maps, videos, translations, and integrations with Google Ads, Meta Ads, EHRs, scheduling platforms, data warehouses, and more. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.oursprivacy.com.

About Ours Privacy

Ours Privacy is a HIPAA-compliant customer data platform (CDP) built by healthcare marketers for healthcare marketers. The platform is trusted by leading health systems, digital health companies, and national medical brands to modernize their marketing while navigating a rapidly evolving privacy environment. For more information, visit www.oursprivacy.com.

Media Contact

Sophia Zey, Ours Privacy, 1 (515)227-1631, [email protected], https://oursprivacy.com/

SOURCE Ours Privacy