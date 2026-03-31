Ours Privacy Becomes First Healthcare CDP with Integrated A/B Testing and Personalization

Healthcare marketers can now run A/B testing and personalize web content all within one comprehensive marketing platform
HOUSTON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ours Privacy, the customer data platform (CDP) built for healthcare marketing, today launched an integrated A/B testing and personalization product. The new capabilities are built directly into the platform, governed by the same consent layer and data controls that enable HIPAA compliance.
Until now, healthcare teams running experiments have had to maintain separate tools for A/B testing, session replay, audience segmentation, and consent management, and manage multiple integration points and business associate agreements. Ours Privacy simplifies that stack with a unified HIPAA-compliant platform with built-in A/B testing and personalization, consent management, an analytics suite with session replay, heatmaps, attribution, in addition to map, video, and translation solutions.
Healthcare marketers have long faced a painful tradeoff: the modern digital tools that drive patient acquisition were rarely built with healthcare privacy in mind, forcing teams to either limit their marketing capabilities or take on compliance risk. Ours Privacy is on a mission to close that gap to give healthcare organizations the same sophisticated marketing infrastructure available to every other industry, built from the ground up with privacy controls. Native A/B testing and personalization represent the next step in that mission: empowering healthcare marketers to test, learn, and optimize the patient experience with the same confidence they bring to every other part of the platform.
"To deliver the best digital patient experiences, marketers need the tools to measure, test, and continually improve with the same rigor that's applied to clinical outcomes," said Tyler Zey, co-founder and chief technology officer of Ours Privacy. "That's what experimentation gives healthcare marketers for the first time."
About Ours Privacy
Ours Privacy is a HIPAA-compliant customer data platform (CDP) built by healthcare marketers for healthcare marketers. The platform is trusted by leading health systems, digital health companies, and national medical brands to modernize their marketing while navigating a rapidly evolving privacy environment. Ours Privacy integrates with major channels including Google Ads, Meta Ads, DSPs, EHRs, scheduling platforms, data warehouses, and more. For more information, visit www.oursprivacy.com.
Media Contact
Sophia Zey, Ours Privacy, 1 (515)227-1631, [email protected], https://oursprivacy.com/
SOURCE Ours Privacy
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