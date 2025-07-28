Ours Privacy Becomes First to Offer End-to-End Privacy Solution for Healthcare Marketing

"We built Ours Privacy because we needed it ourselves - a platform that actually understands healthcare's unique privacy requirements and directly helps healthcare companies reach more patients instead of trying to retrofit generic marketing tools." — Jessica Holton, Co-founder of Ours Privacy. Post this

"We're seeing growing pressure across our portfolio and among the enterprise healthcare organizations we work with to solve the privacy challenges of modern healthcare marketing," said Sean Day, Principal at Rock Health. "Ours Privacy is tackling this head-on with infrastructure that's both timely and purpose-built. Jessica, Adam, and Tyler built the platform out of first-hand experience and Ours Privacy has rapidly become a one-stop shop for healthcare marketers navigating complex privacy requirements. With regulatory scrutiny intensifying, the need for what they've built is only becoming more urgent. We're thrilled to back this team."

Healthcare marketers are navigating unprecedented privacy compliance challenges as state regulations multiply, privacy lawsuits mount, and platforms like Meta and Google place tighter restrictions on healthcare categories. Ours Privacy's expanded platform addresses these challenges as the industry's first integrated solution, combining a healthcare customer data platform with consent management to enable organizations to use best-in-class marketing tools like GTM, GA4, Google Ads, and Meta while maintaining HIPAA compliance and protecting patient privacy. With the addition of consent management, Ours Privacy offers a comprehensive suite of privacy-first tools for healthcare marketers, including a healthcare CDP, embedded maps and videos, translations, audience segmentation, and web scanning capabilities.

"As former healthcare marketers operating a national telehealth platform, we lived through the marketing and compliance challenges that our clients face every day," said Jessica Holton, Co-founder of Ours Privacy. "We built Ours Privacy because we needed it ourselves - a platform that actually understands healthcare's unique privacy requirements and directly helps healthcare companies reach more patients instead of trying to retrofit generic marketing tools."

Ours Privacy is a HIPAA-compliant CDP + CMP built by healthcare marketers, for healthcare marketers. Our privacy platform unlocks best-in-class ads and analytics tools — such as GTM, GA4, Google Ads, Meta Ads, and more — without sacrificing patient privacy. Learn more at oursprivacy.com.

