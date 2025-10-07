Ours Privacy Expands Integration Capabilities to Support 100+ EHR systems

"Our EHR integration bridges the attribution gap, allowing healthcare marketers to understand which campaigns truly drive patient acquisition and retention, all while protecting sensitive patient data." — Jessica Holton, Co-founder of Ours Privacy Post this

"Healthcare marketers have traditionally struggled with attribution, particularly when connecting digital marketing activities to clinical outcomes," said Jessica Holton, co-founder of Ours Privacy. "Our EHR integration bridges the attribution gap, allowing healthcare marketers to understand which campaigns truly drive patient acquisition and retention, all while protecting sensitive patient data."

Key Benefits for Healthcare Organizations

The expanded EHR integration capabilities provide healthcare marketers with several advantages:

Track complete patient journeys from first touch to clinical outcomes

Connect previously siloed EHR data with marketing platforms and analytics systems

Enable bi-directional data flow between systems when needed

Pipe lower-funnel events directly to business intelligence tools via data warehouse integrations

Maintain HIPAA-compliance and protect patient privacy by anonymizing PHI and sensitive data before it reaches advertising or analytics platforms.

Expert Implementation

Ours Privacy offers a consultative solution-design process tailored to each organization's specific EHR environment via a specialized integration partner using HL7/FHIR standards with BAA coverage and SOC 2 certifications.

"Epic is not a single, uniform system. Even within the same organization, multiple Epic instances can run different versions with different message schemas," said Tyler Zey, CTO at Ours Privacy. "Our solution handles this complexity by adapting to your specific EHR configuration through a thorough discovery process that maps your unique implementation to our semantic event model."

The implementation process typically takes 4-6 weeks from initial discovery to production deployment, with ongoing support to ensure continued success. Actual timing varies by scope and environment.

About Ours Privacy

Ours Privacy is a HIPAA-compliant customer data platform (CDP) and privacy platform built by healthcare marketers, for healthcare marketers. The company enables healthcare organizations to leverage best-in-class advertising and analytics tools while protecting patient privacy.

For more information about Ours Privacy's EHR integration capabilities or to schedule a solution design call, visit oursprivacy.com/demo.

Media Contact

Ours Privacy PR, Ours Privacy, 1 (515)227-1631, [email protected], https://oursprivacy.com

