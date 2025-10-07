Ours Privacy Expands Integration Capabilities to Support 100+ EHR systems

Comprehensive integration solution allows healthcare marketers to track patient journeys from first click to clinical outcomes while enabling HIPAA compliance
HOUSTON, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ours Privacy, the healthcare privacy platform designed for marketers and trusted by engineering and compliance teams, today announced expanded Electronic Health Record (EHR) integration capabilities. Through a specialized integration partner using HL7/FHIR standards, the company now supports connections with more than 100 EHR systems, including major platforms like Epic, Athena Health, and other industry-leading solutions.
This strategic expansion allows healthcare marketing teams to track lower-funnel conversion events occurring in EHR systems, allowing precise measurement of marketing ROI and creating a complete view of the patient journey while enabling strict HIPAA compliance.
"Healthcare marketers have traditionally struggled with attribution, particularly when connecting digital marketing activities to clinical outcomes," said Jessica Holton, co-founder of Ours Privacy. "Our EHR integration bridges the attribution gap, allowing healthcare marketers to understand which campaigns truly drive patient acquisition and retention, all while protecting sensitive patient data."
Key Benefits for Healthcare Organizations
The expanded EHR integration capabilities provide healthcare marketers with several advantages:
- Track complete patient journeys from first touch to clinical outcomes
- Connect previously siloed EHR data with marketing platforms and analytics systems
- Enable bi-directional data flow between systems when needed
- Pipe lower-funnel events directly to business intelligence tools via data warehouse integrations
- Maintain HIPAA-compliance and protect patient privacy by anonymizing PHI and sensitive data before it reaches advertising or analytics platforms.
Expert Implementation
Ours Privacy offers a consultative solution-design process tailored to each organization's specific EHR environment via a specialized integration partner using HL7/FHIR standards with BAA coverage and SOC 2 certifications.
"Epic is not a single, uniform system. Even within the same organization, multiple Epic instances can run different versions with different message schemas," said Tyler Zey, CTO at Ours Privacy. "Our solution handles this complexity by adapting to your specific EHR configuration through a thorough discovery process that maps your unique implementation to our semantic event model."
The implementation process typically takes 4-6 weeks from initial discovery to production deployment, with ongoing support to ensure continued success. Actual timing varies by scope and environment.
About Ours Privacy
Ours Privacy is a HIPAA-compliant customer data platform (CDP) and privacy platform built by healthcare marketers, for healthcare marketers. The company enables healthcare organizations to leverage best-in-class advertising and analytics tools while protecting patient privacy.
For more information about Ours Privacy's EHR integration capabilities or to schedule a solution design call, visit oursprivacy.com/demo.
