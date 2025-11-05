Ours Privacy Expands Privacy Platform With Session Replay

Integrated Session Replay helps healthcare marketers improve the digital patient experience safely and compliantly.
HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ours Privacy, the HIPAA-compliant customer data platform (CDP) built by healthcare marketers for healthcare marketers, today expanded its platform with Session Replay, a new integrated capability that allows healthcare teams to see how patients and visitors interact with their websites within the same BAA-backed, HIPAA-compliant environment.
The addition of Session Replay marks another milestone in Ours Privacy's mission to help healthcare organizations protect patient privacy while enabling growth. Because session replay is integrated within the customer data platform, healthcare marketers can now see the story behind every click and conversion without sending sensitive data to external tools or vendors.
"Our goal is to give healthcare marketers every tool they need to grow responsibly," said Adam Putterman, co-founder of Ours Privacy. "Session Replay is the latest step toward that vision, helping teams improve the digital experience and measure impact within a platform built specifically for healthcare."
Session Replay joins a comprehensive and expanding lineup of Ours Privacy products designed to power compliant, data-driven growth for healthcare organizations, including a healthcare CDP, an integrated consent management platform (CMP), embedded maps and videos, translations, audience segmentation, and web scanning capabilities.
Every product in the suite operates within the same HIPAA-compliant infrastructure, backed by a signed Business Associate Agreements (BAA), data encryption, and strict access controls, giving healthcare marketers the freedom to innovate without compromising trust.
"We're building the healthcare marketing engine," said Tyler Zey, co-founder at Ours Privacy. "By bringing replay and event analytics together under the same BAA-backed infrastructure, we're giving teams context without compromise and insight without risk."
About Ours Privacy
Ours Privacy is a HIPAA-compliant customer data platform (CDP) and privacy platform built by healthcare marketers, for healthcare marketers. The platform enables healthcare organizations to leverage best-in-class advertising and analytics tools while protecting patient privacy. Learn more at oursprivacy.com.
Media Contact
Ours Privacy PR, Ours Privacy, 1 (515)227-1631, [email protected], oursprivacy.com
SOURCE Ours Privacy
Share this article