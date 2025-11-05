Ours Privacy Expands Privacy Platform With Session Replay

"Our goal is to give healthcare marketers every tool they need to grow responsibly. Session Replay is the latest step toward that vision, helping teams improve the digital experience and measure impact within a platform built specifically for healthcare." — Adam Putterman, Co-founder of Ours Privacy Post this

"Our goal is to give healthcare marketers every tool they need to grow responsibly," said Adam Putterman, co-founder of Ours Privacy. "Session Replay is the latest step toward that vision, helping teams improve the digital experience and measure impact within a platform built specifically for healthcare."

Session Replay joins a comprehensive and expanding lineup of Ours Privacy products designed to power compliant, data-driven growth for healthcare organizations, including a healthcare CDP, an integrated consent management platform (CMP), embedded maps and videos, translations, audience segmentation, and web scanning capabilities.

Every product in the suite operates within the same HIPAA-compliant infrastructure, backed by a signed Business Associate Agreements (BAA), data encryption, and strict access controls, giving healthcare marketers the freedom to innovate without compromising trust.

"We're building the healthcare marketing engine," said Tyler Zey, co-founder at Ours Privacy. "By bringing replay and event analytics together under the same BAA-backed infrastructure, we're giving teams context without compromise and insight without risk."

Ours Privacy is a HIPAA-compliant customer data platform (CDP) and privacy platform built by healthcare marketers, for healthcare marketers. The platform enables healthcare organizations to leverage best-in-class advertising and analytics tools while protecting patient privacy. Learn more at oursprivacy.com.

