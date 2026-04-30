Ours Privacy Partners with WebMD Ignite to Turn Privacy-First Marketing Into a Growth Advantage

"Ours Privacy was purpose built for healthcare, and this partnership reflects our continued focus on bringing the right capabilities into our clients' growth stack." — Kyle Hufnal, VP, Activation at WebMD Ignite Post this

"Our clients are running increasingly sophisticated growth programs across the full patient journey, from discovery through conversion and retention. Supporting that requires more than reach; it demands partners who are tightly aligned to their objectives and the infrastructure to connect every touchpoint, measure performance, and act compliantly," said Kyle Hufnal, VP, Activation at WebMD Ignite. "Ours Privacy was purpose built for healthcare, and this partnership reflects our continued focus on bringing the right capabilities into our clients' growth stack."

Joint customers will have access to WebMD Ignite's audience intelligence and multi-channel activation capabilities alongside Ours Privacy's first-party data infrastructure, all within a HIPAA-compliant environment. Through the partnership, clients gain access to:

First-party tracking with custom domains, enabling faster load times, better performance, and stronger security

Identity stitching across channels and devices to build a continuous, unified view of each patient's journey

Full patient journey tracking from initial discovery through acquisition, conversion, and long-term retention

Compliant data activation across all major ad platforms including Google and Meta, powered by first-party data infrastructure

Integrated marketing tools purpose-built for healthcare, including consent management, A/B testing and personalization, session replay, heatmaps, embedded maps and videos, tag management, translations, and campaign measurement designed to meet healthcare privacy requirements

"WebMD Ignite brings unmatched audience intelligence and patient engagement capabilities across the full health journey," said Adam Putterman, co-founder of Ours Privacy. "Ours Privacy provides the data infrastructure to connect and activate it, from identity stitching and journey tracking to compliant first-party data activation across every major channel. This partnership gives healthcare marketing teams a complete growth stack, built specifically for how healthcare data works."

Existing WebMD clients now have access to Ours Privacy's healthcare customer data platform. Organizations interested in getting started can contact WebMD Ignite or Ours Privacy.

About WebMD Ignite

WebMD Ignite, a division of WebMD and Internet Brands, helps healthcare organizations operationalize engagement and drive improved outcomes across health journeys. By unifying clinically validated education, intelligent activation, and workflow integration, we deliver personalized guidance to patients, members, and care teams at the right moments in care. Built on decades of behavioral insight, WebMD Ignite drives measurable behavior change, improved experience, greater efficiency, and stronger growth.

About Ours Privacy

Ours Privacy is a HIPAA-compliant customer data platform (CDP) built by healthcare marketers for healthcare marketers. The platform is trusted by leading health systems, digital health companies, and national medical brands to modernize their marketing while navigating a rapidly evolving privacy environment. Ours Privacy integrates with major channels including Google Ads, Meta Ads, DSPs, EHRs, scheduling platforms, data warehouses, and more. For more information, visit www.oursprivacy.com.

Media Contact

Sophia Zey, Ours Privacy, 1 515-227-1631, [email protected], https://oursprivacy.com/

SOURCE Ours Privacy