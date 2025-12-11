Ours Privacy Unveils Next-Generation Analytics Suite, Advancing Its Vision for a Comprehensive Healthcare Marketing CDP

"Healthcare teams need clarity, but they also need compliance. Our analytics suite is designed to empower growth while keeping privacy at the center, unlocking insights without compromising patient trust."— Adam Putterman, co-founder of Ours Privacy Post this

Ours Privacy's new analytics suite delivers that clarity. Designed to feel as intuitive as the analytics tools marketers have long relied on, yet engineered for the realities of healthcare today, the platform helps teams understand visitor behavior, diagnose performance issues, and measure the true impact of campaigns across channels.

"Healthcare teams need clarity, but they also need compliance," said Adam Putterman, co-founder of Ours Privacy. "Our analytics suite is designed to empower growth while keeping privacy at the center, unlocking insights without compromising patient trust."

The advanced analytics suite includes:

Multi-Touch Attribution (MTA): Understand how each channel contributes to patient conversions, with models purpose-built for HIPAA environments.

Web Analytics: View real-time traffic, engagement, and behavior, similar to the clarity of Universal Analytics, but built for modern privacy requirements.

Session Replay: Visualize user interactions to identify friction, improve conversion paths, and resolve issues faster without exposing PHI.

User Funnels & Flows: Measure drop-offs, analyze intent, and optimize patient journeys with interactive, step-by-step flow insights.

These new capabilities build on a year of rapid expansion for Ours Privacy. What began as a pixel replacement and CDP has evolved into a full-stack healthcare marketing platform, now including consent management, audience building, session replay, analytics, embedded maps and videos, and more. Together, these components move Ours Privacy closer to its long-term vision: a unified, privacy-first marketing CDP designed specifically for healthcare.

About Ours Privacy

Ours Privacy is a HIPAA-compliant customer data platform (CDP) built by healthcare marketers for healthcare marketers. The platform helps health systems, digital health companies, and medical brands modernize their marketing while navigating a rapidly evolving privacy environment.. Ours Privacy integrates with major channels including Google Ads, Meta Ads, CRM systems, scheduling platforms, data warehouses, and more. For more information, visit www.oursprivacy.com.

