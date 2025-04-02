Out Now: Humanity Over Handcuffs Podcast Series Explores The Intersection Of Autism, Neurodiversity & The U.S. Legal System On Chart-Topping Podcast, Why Not Me The World

"My podcast's special series will raise awareness about autism and the legal system's misunderstandings. Judge Sunny Bailey's DAAY court exemplifies this by offering detention alternatives for autistic youth, by keeping them from getting trapped inside the criminal justice system." Post this

Autism and the legal system is undoubtedly a relative topic and societal challenge in the United States which has been recently reported on by NPR, Salon, The Marshall Report and ABA Journal.

Further episodes of the Humanity Over Handcuffs series will premiere everyday Monday through Saturday throughout April and into May with notable guests including Patrick J. Kennedy, former U.S. House of Representatives, Rhode Island (1995-2011) on April 29; Dr. Tim Murphy, former U.S. House of Representative, Pennsylvania (2003-2017) on May 01, Psychologist & U.S. Navy Veteran; Milton L. Mack, Wayne County, Michigan, Probate Court Chief Judge in May; Steve Leifman, 11th judicial Circuit Court Judge, Miami, Florida (retired 2025) on April 28, Bart Barta, Autism Safety 101 and Coral Gables, Florida Police Officer, Criminal Investigations Division (Retired) on April 7; John Puls, LCSW, Licensed Psychotherapist, South Florida Psychotherapy on April 15; Elizabeth Kelley, Nationwide Criminal Defense Lawyer, representing people with mental disabilities on April 4; and Mark Mahoney, New York Attorney specializing in Autism/Asperger cases on April 8.

Since launching in 2023, Mantor's Why Not Me The World podcast has been downloaded more than 1 million times across 85 countries and more than 1,500 cities worldwide. It has topped various mental health podcast charts worldwide including Spotify's Top 200 chart and Apple Podcast's Mental Health charts in the U.S., Great Britain and Canada. Leading podcast search engine Listen Notes consistently rates the podcast among the top 0.5% of podcasts worldwide.

Why Not Me The World has featured a worldly group of autism thought leaders, medical professionals, celebrity guests from the world of music and entertainment, parents and others from the Autistic community. Listen now on all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart Media, or at TonyMantor.com.

About Why Not Me The World Podcast:

Veteran Nashville music producer Tony Mantor wrote and recorded a song in 2021 titled "Why Not Me," as a tribute to individuals with Autism. Autism is a complex neurodevelopmental disorder that affects millions of people worldwide. It is characterized by difficulties in social interaction, communication, and repetitive behaviors. Although autism is becoming more widely recognized, there is still a lack of understanding and awareness surrounding the disorder. As a result, many individuals and families affected by autism struggle to find the support and resources they need. Why Not Me The World podcast aims to bridge that gap by providing valuable information and insights into autism, fostering empathy and understanding, and promoting acceptance and inclusion. Nashville based Music Producer Tony Mantor explores the remarkable impact his guests make by empowering their voices in spreading awareness about autism and helping break down the barriers of understanding. Join Mantor and his guests as they delve into the world of autism and explore topics such as diagnosis, treatment, research, and personal stories from those in the autistic community. Together, we can create a more informed and compassionate society for individuals with autism. Why Not Me The World is streaming now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart Media, or at TonyMantor.com.

Media Contact

Jason W Ashcraft, JWA Media, 1 6159911125, [email protected], https://jwamedia.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE Why Not Me The World Podcast