Out Now: MARKUS SCHULZ & EMMA HEWITT, "Till We Fade" (Coldharbour Recordings)

"Till We Fade" by MARKUS SCHULZ featuring the vocals of EMMA HEWITT is the latest single from SCHULZ's studio album, 'The Rabbit Hole Circus' (Coldharbour Recordings). The single was released on October 20th, 2023. The album is the impetus behind a successful and ongoing multi-media tour, "The Rabbit Hole Circus Tour."
MIAMI, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Powerful. Evocative. Mysterious. MARKUS SCHULZ is a master musician, DJ/producer and live performer, and he knows intuitively what will work on a dancefloor. Instantly catchy, the new single from the trance/progressive music icon featuring EMMA HEWITT, "Till We Fade" (Coldharbour Recordings), is an attention-grabber. The song is the latest single from SCHULZ's 'The Rabbit Hole Circus' (Coldharbour Recordings) album. MARKUS SCHULZ & EMMA HEWITT's "Till We Fade" was released on October 20th, 2023, and the song is out now.
With a subtly driving percussion and rich, full bassline, MARKUS SCHULZ sets the stage for EMMA HEWITT's angelic vocals. Whether played at a slamming outdoor festival or performed inside a sold-out nightclub on "The Rabbit Hole Circus" Tour, "Till We Fade" draws listeners in with its magnetic chemistry. Full of mystery and intrigue, "Till We Fade" invites dance music-lovers into a world of magical celebration where anything is possible. "Till We Fade" joins the previously released collaborations from MARKUS SCHULZ and EMMA HEWITT, "Safe From Harm" and "Into My Arms," each song with many millions of YouTube views and Spotify streams.
Stream MARKUS SCHULZ & EMMA HEWITT, "Till We Fade" (Coldharbour Recordings), here: http://markusschulz.complete.me/tillwefade
Watch the official music video for MARKUS SCHULZ & EMMA HEWITT, "Till We Fade" (Coldharbour Recordings), here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u686mbp3lpk
