Out Now: MARKUS SCHULZ & EMMA HEWITT, "Till We Fade" (Coldharbour Recordings)

MIAMI, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Powerful. Evocative. Mysterious. MARKUS SCHULZ is a master musician, DJ/producer and live performer, and he knows intuitively what will work on a dancefloor. Instantly catchy, the new single from the trance/progressive music icon featuring EMMA HEWITT, "Till We Fade" (Coldharbour Recordings), is an attention-grabber. The song is the latest single from SCHULZ's 'The Rabbit Hole Circus' (Coldharbour Recordings) album. MARKUS SCHULZ & EMMA HEWITT's "Till We Fade" was released on October 20th, 2023, and the song is out now.