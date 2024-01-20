Out Now: Markus Schulz & HALIENE, "Death Of A Star" (Coldharbour Recordings)

"Death of a Star" is the alluring new single from Markus Schulz's full-length studio album, 'The Rabbit Hole Circus' (Coldharbour Recordings). The single is available as of January 19th, 2024.

MIAMI, Jan. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Memorable. Distinctive. Captivating. When two artists -- each outstanding in his or her own arena -- get together to collaborate on a song, the results can be outstanding. When all the pieces flow together seamlessly, the result is a song as natural as it is special. Such was the case when trance and progressive music DJ/producer MARKUS SCHULZ teamed up with lyricist HALIENE for "Death of a Star." The song appears on MARKUS SCHULZ's full-length studio album, 'The Rabbit Hole Circus' (Coldharbour Recordings), and "Death of a Star" is available as a single as of January 19th, 2024.