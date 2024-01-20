Out Now: Markus Schulz & HALIENE, "Death Of A Star" (Coldharbour Recordings)

"Death of a Star" is the alluring new single from Markus Schulz's full-length studio album, 'The Rabbit Hole Circus' (Coldharbour Recordings). The single is available as of January 19th, 2024.
MIAMI, Jan. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Memorable. Distinctive. Captivating. When two artists -- each outstanding in his or her own arena -- get together to collaborate on a song, the results can be outstanding. When all the pieces flow together seamlessly, the result is a song as natural as it is special. Such was the case when trance and progressive music DJ/producer MARKUS SCHULZ teamed up with lyricist HALIENE for "Death of a Star." The song appears on MARKUS SCHULZ's full-length studio album, 'The Rabbit Hole Circus' (Coldharbour Recordings), and "Death of a Star" is available as a single as of January 19th, 2024.
The friendship and professional relationship between MARKUS SCHULZ and HALIENE has born fruit through a string of collaborations in recent years. Each of these collaborations bear the distinct characteristic of deep emotion based upon the artists' respective life experiences. "Death of a Star" is a thoughtfully constructed song that leans gently away from the artists' more frequently trodden path of uplifting trance.
On 'The Rabbit Hole Circus' album, SCHULZ demonstrated his skill at maneuvering a broad palette of sound, all expressed across the electronic dance music (EDM) spectrum. The album allowed SCHULZ to convey an introverted vision; likewise, "Death of a Star" marries HALIENE's angelic vocals with layers of lush, sparkling melodies. Straddling the boundaries of trance, progressive, melodic-house and techno, "Death of a Star" ranks among MARKUS SCHULZ and HALIENE's most lasting.
Get Markus Schulz & HALIENE's "Death of a Star," here: https://markusschulz.complete.me/deathofastar
