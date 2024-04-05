Out Now: Markus Schulz & Pretty Poison, "Stolen" (Coldharbour Recordings)

"Stolen" is the latest single from Markus Schulz's full-length studio album, 'The Rabbit Hole Circus' (Coldharbour Recordings). The new single features Markus Schulz & Pretty Poison and it is available starting April 5th, 2024.

MIAMI, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Iconic. Upbeat. Joyful. The music of Pretty Poison has long held a special place in the cannon of pop music. Electronic dance music DJ/producer and global icon, Markus Schulz, teams with Pretty Poison on "Stolen" (Coldharbour Recordings), the new single off of Schulz's 'Rabbit Hole Circus' (Coldharbour Recordings) album. The single is available as of April 5th, 2024.