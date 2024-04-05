Out Now: Markus Schulz & Pretty Poison, "Stolen" (Coldharbour Recordings)

"Stolen" is the latest single from Markus Schulz's full-length studio album, 'The Rabbit Hole Circus' (Coldharbour Recordings). The new single features Markus Schulz & Pretty Poison and it is available starting April 5th, 2024.
MIAMI, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Iconic. Upbeat. Joyful. The music of Pretty Poison has long held a special place in the cannon of pop music. Electronic dance music DJ/producer and global icon, Markus Schulz, teams with Pretty Poison on "Stolen" (Coldharbour Recordings), the new single off of Schulz's 'Rabbit Hole Circus' (Coldharbour Recordings) album. The single is available as of April 5th, 2024.
It is intuitive, throughout an artist's journey, to draw inspiration from one's youth. It is often the very first works-of-art -- music compositions, live bands, paintings, performances, singers, and so on -- and the accompanying culture and scene that stay with a person decades later. This is as true for artists as it is for everyday consumers of music and lovers of art.
Among Markus Schulz's earliest experiences with dance music was Pretty Poison's hit song, "Catch Me (I'm Falling)." Led by lyricist and vocalist, Jade Starling, the group again topped the Billboard Magazine singles charts with their hit song, "Crazy," transforming Starling into a sort of current-day electronic folk hero. "Stolen" carries a rush of uplifting, feel-good vibes reminiscent of the innocent years of youth. The song has a retro ambiance at its heart that suits the modern-day EDM sound. It was thrilling for Markus Schulz to collaborate with Pretty Poison on "Stolen," a single which also appears on Schulz's 'Rabbit Hole Circus' (Coldharbour Recordings) full-length studio album.
Get Markus Schulz & Pretty Poison, "Stolen" (Coldharbour Recordings), here: http://markusschulz.complete.me/stolen
For more information, contact EMILY TAN MEDIA RELATIONS at [email protected], +1(917) 318-3758. Visit https://www.EmilyTanMediaRelations.com, https://www.markusschulz.com/, and https://www.coldharbourrecordings.com/.
Media Contact
EMILY TAN, EMILY TAN MEDIA RELATIONS, 1 9173183758, [email protected], https://www.EmilyTanMediaRelations.com
SOURCE Markus Schulz
Share this article