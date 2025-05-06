Out of Retirement, Into Action: Emeritus Nurses with 270 years of Experience Support Memorial's Nurse Training Programs

This National Nurses Week, Memorial Healthcare System celebrates nursing excellence by showcasing an innovative program that empowers nurses through simulation-based learning guided by seasoned Emeritus nurses.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to a growing gap in hands-on nursing experience, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and outdated curriculums that no longer reflect the realities of modern acute care, Memorial launched various nursing initiatives including the Emeritus RN program. A group of eight retired nurses with more than 270 years of nursing experience have returned to train new graduate and specialty practice nurses. Various training programs are held at Memorial's Simulation Center and serves both adult and pediatric nurses.

"Everything we learned in the bootcamp, we use on the floor. It sets such a great foundation," said Mindri Urena, a registered nurse who graduated from the Fellowship Bootcamp and now works at Memorial Hospital West, highlighting how the program has positively impacted her daily practice.

Valarie Grumme, PhD, RN, CCRN, Senior Director of RN Professional Development Programs at Memorial, emphasized the value of lived experience in training, noting, "Each of these nurses brings 30 to 50 years of practice in their specialty fields - and with that comes incredible stories...It's that depth of experience that truly helps new nurses understand what it takes to save a patient and achieve the best possible outcome."

The Emeritus Nurses contribute their expertise to curriculum planning, coordination, and the hands-on delivery of Simulation Center activities – they serve as mentors, educators and consultants. The program is designed not only for newly graduated nurses, but also for experienced nurses who are transitioning to a new specialty. The simulation environment offers a safe, supportive, and judgment-free space where participants learn in real time.

Emeritus Nurse Maureen Laighold, who brings more than 50 years of nursing experience, shared her enthusiasm for the program, "It's a great environment, and I feel like I thrive when I come in here - it's a wonderful place to be." Reflecting on her interactions with the next generation of nurses, she added, "My eyes are open to the beauty of the future of our profession. Our profession is in very good hands."

As part of the training, nurse residents and fellows rotate through high-impact skill stations, focused on core nursing competencies. These include physical assessment, medication administration, blood product handling, post-operative care, and advanced interventions such as rapid response protocols and respiratory management. Each station features realistic clinical scenarios using mannequins and medical equipment, enabling nurses to practice critical decision-making in a controlled, immersive environment.

