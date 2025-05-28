Out Today: New Edition of "Wired to Resist" Reveals Why Change Feels So Hard--and What to Do About It

International Thought Leader, Dr. Britt Andreatta New Edition of Wired to Resist Unpacks the Brain Science Behind Lasting Transformation
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Change is hard for everyone—but understanding how our brains respond to change can make all the difference. In her newly released second edition of Wired to Resist: The Brain Science of Why Change Fails and a New Model for Driving Success, internationally recognized thought leader Dr. Britt Andreatta offers a research-backed guide to navigating change more effectively—whether you're leading it or living through it. With practical tips rooted in neuroscience, Dr. Britt translates complex findings into everyday strategies to help you adapt and thrive in the face of change.
This new edition of Wired to Resist was shaped by the global upheaval and hard-earned insights of the past few years. When the first edition unexpectedly became a bestseller, Britt was flooded with requests from learning professionals eager to incorporate the Change Quest model into their organizations. During the pandemic, her e-course became a lifeline for thousands navigating the chaos of lockdowns, layoffs, and grief—and offered science-backed strategies to build resilience amid disruption.
Since then, she's worked with hundreds of organizations across the world, helping executive teams lead everything from major cultural transformations to technology rollouts and acquisitions. These experiences inspired new chapters on today's most pressing drivers of change—including AI, burnout, climate change, and shifting workforce values. This edition also features a robust new section for senior leaders and a chapter on mergers and acquisitions, drawn from interviews with executives behind some of the most significant deals of the past few years.
- "Illustrated by real-life examples and evidence from renowned scholars and practitioners, Wired to Resist provides novel insights into why efforts to change often fail and—more importantly—how they can succeed. This new edition includes issues like AI, the changing workforce, and provides updated strategies for today's leaders." - Barry Posner, PhD, New York Times bestselling author of The Leadership Challenge
Wired to Resist is 213 pages and is now available in ebook and print versions at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other online booksellers.
Throughout every section, you will find stories about change, first-person narratives from 20 individuals from around the world.They answered an open call for submissions and represent a wide range of industries, as diverse as finance, manufacturing, hospitality, education, technology, and healthcare. Each person tells their own story of moving through a change journey, some of which were smooth and successful while others were filled with struggle.
Dr. Britt Andreatta is an internationally recognized thought leader who uses her background in leadership, neuroscience, psychology, and education to create science-based solutions for today's workplace challenges. Britt is the CEO of Brain Aware Training and former CLO for Lynda.com (LinkedIn Learning). She has over 10 million views worldwide of her online courses and is the author of several best-selling books on the brain science of success including Wired to Grow, Wired to Resist, Wired to Connect, and Wired to Become. In 2024, she was awarded the ATD Thought Leader Award. She has also been named as a Top 10 Influencer in Learning and a Top 20 Influencer for Leadership Development. Dr. Andreatta regularly consults with organizations on leadership development and learning strategy. Contact Britt Andreatta at her website: https://www.brittandreatta.com/
