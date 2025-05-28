Out Today: New Edition of "Wired to Resist" Reveals Why Change Feels So Hard--and What to Do About It

"Wired to Resist is a must-read for business leaders and HR professionals. Dr. Andreatta offers a science-based look at the nature of resistance with proven methods for overcoming it. I couldn't put it down."- Erin Earle, VP of Global HR People Partners, Splunk Post this

Since then, she's worked with hundreds of organizations across the world, helping executive teams lead everything from major cultural transformations to technology rollouts and acquisitions. These experiences inspired new chapters on today's most pressing drivers of change—including AI, burnout, climate change, and shifting workforce values. This edition also features a robust new section for senior leaders and a chapter on mergers and acquisitions, drawn from interviews with executives behind some of the most significant deals of the past few years.

What experts are saying about Wired to Resist:

"Illustrated by real-life examples and evidence from renowned scholars and practitioners, Wired to Resist provides novel insights into why efforts to change often fail and—more importantly—how they can succeed. This new edition includes issues like AI, the changing workforce, and provides updated strategies for today's leaders." - Barry Posner , PhD, New York Times bestselling author of The Leadership Challenge

Wired to Resist is 213 pages and is now available in ebook and print versions at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other online booksellers.

Throughout every section, you will find stories about change, first-person narratives from 20 individuals from around the world.They answered an open call for submissions and represent a wide range of industries, as diverse as finance, manufacturing, hospitality, education, technology, and healthcare. Each person tells their own story of moving through a change journey, some of which were smooth and successful while others were filled with struggle.

About the Author

Dr. Britt Andreatta is an internationally recognized thought leader who uses her background in leadership, neuroscience, psychology, and education to create science-based solutions for today's workplace challenges. Britt is the CEO of Brain Aware Training and former CLO for Lynda.com (LinkedIn Learning). She has over 10 million views worldwide of her online courses and is the author of several best-selling books on the brain science of success including Wired to Grow, Wired to Resist, Wired to Connect, and Wired to Become. In 2024, she was awarded the ATD Thought Leader Award. She has also been named as a Top 10 Influencer in Learning and a Top 20 Influencer for Leadership Development. Dr. Andreatta regularly consults with organizations on leadership development and learning strategy. Contact Britt Andreatta at her website: https://www.brittandreatta.com/

Note to Media:

Dr. Britt Andreatta is available for interviews.

To arrange an interview or to receive a review copy, contact Rachel Casas

Email: Press(at)BrittAndreatta.com

High-resolution photos.

About the Publisher

Established in California, 7th Mind Publishing was created to bring science-based principles and evidence-based stories. Learn more about our work at 7thMindPublishing.com [7thMindPublishing.com __title__ 7thMindPublishing.com]

Media Contact

Rachel Casas, 7th Mind Publishing, 580-784-6463, [email protected], www.7thMindPublishing.com

SOURCE 7th Mind Publishing