Outcome-Based Care Requirements Drove Demand for CODE Technology in 2025

"Our growth reflects a clear shift in the market," said Breanna Cunningham, CEO of CODE Technology. "Organizations want PRO partners who take responsibility for execution, adapt as requirements change, and scale alongside them without disrupting care teams." Post this

"Our growth reflects a clear shift in the market," said Breanna Cunningham, CEO of CODE Technology. "Organizations want PRO partners who take responsibility for execution, adapt as requirements change, and scale alongside them without disrupting care teams."

Registry expansion reflects market shift toward fully-managed PROs:

CODE Technology's PROs registry continued to grow as one of the most mature and robust PRO registries in the U.S. to use for benchmarking. In 2025:

Total orthopedic procedures enrolled grew by 21%

Completed surveys increased 28%

Monthly survey volume rose almost 30% compared to 2024

PROs powering risk insight:

In 2025, CODE expanded its scope beyond reporting and quality programs and into financial and clinical risk modeling, specific to the CMS Transforming Episode Accountability Model (TEAM). Unlike claims data, which often lags by months, PRO data provides near-real-time insight into patient status. This allows hospitals to:

Identify risk in the first 30 days post-op,

Project utilization and complication costs earlier,

Adjust care pathways before claims data is available, and

Rely on clinically-validated patient input rather than delayed billing signals.

PRO data has proven to be faster, more actionable and more reliable than claims alone for identifying complications and managing risk. CODE's initial survey results show strong correlation between post-operative PRO responses and 30-day utilization and complication rates.

Advancing research and industry leadership:

In 2025, CODE powered orthopedic research and education through:

Support of several peer-reviewed published studies such as The NorthStar Trauma Network: An Orthopedic Care Network across Three Health Systems (NEJM Catalyst) - with more studies currently in progress,

Data support for multiple research initiatives, including papers presented at Orthopaedic Summit (OSET) 2025 and accepted at AAOS 2026,

Three industry webinars moderated by CODE's CEO, including Becker's Healthcare and AAOE with health systems and ASC PROs experts, and with CODE's new partner, rater8, a leader in online reputation management, and

Expansion of services for turnkey DNV Advanced Certification and Blue Distinction and Blue Distinction+ submissions, ensuring outcomes data can be confidently used for certification and designation requirements.

Looking Ahead to 2026:

As CMS expands outcome-based accountability, CODE client partners are positioned to use PRO data not just for reporting, but for action. With built-in safeguards against duplicate surveys, rapid onboarding of new measures and expansion across service lines, CODE makes PROs scalable, reliable and clinically useful.

"In 2026, our focus is simple: continue to make outcome data something leaders can trust when the stakes are highest," said Cunningham.

With rising demand from organizations replacing underperforming PRO models, CODE enters 2026 as the trusted partner for healthcare organizations that need certainty in outcome data and proof of significant clinical benefit.

About CODE Technology

CODE Technology is a full-service patient-reported outcomes vendor, purpose-built to help healthcare organizations meet quality reporting requirements and use outcome data to improve care. CODE handles everything from patient outreach to reporting-ready data - ensuring high capture rates with no burden on clinical teams. Learn more at www.codetechnology.com.

Media Contact

Gina Foster, CODE Technology, 1 (888) 776-2838, [email protected], https://www.codetechnology.com/

SOURCE CODE Technology