Outcome of Election, Application of Inflation Reduction Act Incentives Set for Discussion at Novogradac Renewable Energy Conference

"Hopefully, two days after the election, we're going to have a better sense as to what the incoming executive branch and legislative branches have in store for renewable energy tax credits going forward," said Tony Grappone, CPA, a Novogradac partner in Massachusetts and conference chair. Post this

Other sessions on the agenda include panels on transferability, the tax equity market and developer insights. The full agenda can be found here.

The conference is co-hosted by Advantage Capital, Bildmore, CAC Specialty, Foley & Lardner LLP, Marsh, Nixon Peabody, Norton Rose Fulbright and Trek, sponsored by A&O Shearman, Alliant, Alston & Bird, Aon, Atlantic, Blanco Tackabery, Crowell, Crux, DLA Piper, Euclid Transactional, Foss & Co., Key State, Kutak Rock, Latham & Watkins, Lux Speed Capital, Monarch Private Capital, M&T Bank, NT Solar, Parker Poe, Reunion, Scale Microgrids, Snell& Wilmer, Squire Patton Boggs, Summit Ride Energy and WTW, and features exhibitors Open Access, Prince Lobel and U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance.

In addition to the panel topics, Novogradac will host a pre-conference workshop Nov. 6, 2024. The Project Finance Primer will provide insights into the primary tax incentives for clean energy, financial model and common ownership structures as well as important Internal Revenue Service (IRS) tax rules. Separate registration fees for the pre-conference workshop apply.

